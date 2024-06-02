Dewey’s Bakery Dewzies Layered Cookies

Ringing in the new year, Dewey’s Bakery has rolled out Dewzies, a line featuring a layer of premium rich chocolate between two of the iconic brand’s thin, crisp cookies. Available in Original Chocolate, Mint Chocolate and Double Chocolate varieties, the cookies are made from 100% real ingredients – nothing artificial, and no preservatives or synthetic colors – at Dewey’s hometown bakery in Winston-Salem, N.C. A 5.8-ounce resealable pouch of any variety, containing about 15 cookies, has a suggested retail price of $5.49, although prices may vary depending on the retailer and shipping.