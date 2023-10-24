Wholly Gluten Free Chocolate Chunk Skillet Cookie

Wholly Gluten Free, a brand of gluten-free and allergen-friendly foods, has now come out with the Chocolate Chunk Skillet Cookie. Developed in collaboration with Spokin, a food allergy app connecting the food allergy and celiac community to safe food, places and one another, the unique frozen product allows consumers to take a giant sharable fresh-baked cookie out of the oven without the mess, ingredients shopping and prep time. With its rich, indulgent chocolate chunks and gooey (or crispy) texture, it promises to deliver a satisfying eating experience that rivals those of traditional baked goods containing gluten. The suggested retail price is $8.49 for a 10-ounce package.