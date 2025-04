Ice cream maker extraordinaire Ben & Jerry’s has expanded its certified vegan frozen dessert lineup with Chocolate Caramel Brownie. The exclusive flavor combines a chocolate nondairy oat milk base, salted caramel swirls, almond toffee pieces and fudge brownies for an indulgent taste experience that gives chocolate lovers another dairy-free option. Available across the United States, smooth and creamy Non-Dairy Chocolate Caramel Brownie retails for a suggested $4.99-$6.49 per pint.