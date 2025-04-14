The latest convenient shelf-stable entrée from Tasty Bite, Butter Chickpea & Vegetables, features a restaurant-style butter chicken sauce. Ready after one minute in the microwave, it can be served up on its own or mixed into inventive recipes for a mealtime shortcut. A 10-ounce pouch of Butter Chickpea & Vegetables retails for a suggested $4.79. Offering authentic but easy and affordable Indian cuisine, Tasty Bite is a pioneer in the ready-to-eat meal space, offering more than 50 flavorful dishes, among them Simmer Sauces, Chickpea Tikka Masala, Madras Lentils and Biryani Rice Bowls. The brand’s meals are plant-based, gluten-free, non-GMO, and all natural and/or 100% organic, using real ingredients.