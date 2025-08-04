The Prairie Fresh brand has introduced several chub-style ground pork products to show that the protein doesn’t have to be at the center of the plate to be part of consumers’ favorite dishes. Prairie Fresh Pork Sausage and Ground Pork are coming to store shelves this spring. Handcrafted with trending flavors, the pork sausage varieties are Nashville Hot, Italian, Original Recipe, Vermont Style Maple and Prairie Fresh Natural Unseasoned, an 85% lean-15% fat blend of all-natural premium ground pork. In addition to the innovative flavor concepts, the products are packaged in a bold, unique format, with each package displaying a QR code leading to exclusive online recipes. A 16-ounce package of any of the products retails for a suggested $4.99. Sourced from American-owned farms in the Midwest and Great Plains, Prairie Fresh pork is produced, sold and marketed by Seaboard Foods and processed in Oklahoma, Iowa and Missouri.