Japan’s top snack company, Calbee, is now bringing authentic Asian flavors to U.S. consumers with its Asian Style Chips. Designed to enable consumers to explore global flavors, the product line is influenced by signature Japanese, Thai, Chinese and Korean dishes but formulated to appeal to the American palate. The flavors are as follows: savory Umami Salt, featuring scallop, shiitake mushroom and kombu extracts, with a hint of salt; tangy Thai-Style Yellow Curry, seasoned with aromatic spices, herbs and a burst of zesty lime; fiery Chinese-Style Spicy Hot Pot, featuring the tongue-tingling heat of Szechuan pepper; and complex Korean-Style Spicy BBQ, a sweet-and-savory recipe pairing the smoky flavors of flame-grilled meat with a kick of gochugaru chili pepper, a squeeze of sweet soy, and a touch of garlic and sesame. Made from carefully selected potatoes and premium seasoning with specialty spices sourced directly from Asia, the chips are free of dairy, wheat, peanuts and tree nuts, and the Thai-Style Yellow Curry and Chinese-Style Spicy Hot Pot flavors are vegetarian. Available for shipment nationwide, the snack is packaged in vibrant, 6-ounce shareable-size bags that stand out on shelves and retail for a suggested $4.59 each. Calbee Asian Style Chips are manufactured at the company’s new state-of-the-art R&D Innovation Center in Madera, Calif.