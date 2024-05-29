The Chips Ahoy! brand from Mondelēz International has unveiled its first-ever Certified Gluten Free chocolate chip cookies, enabling more people to enjoy the iconic product. The permanent addition to the No. 1 chocolate chip cookie brand’s lineup was developed over the course of years to offer the optimal texture and taste – the Chips Ahoy! innovation team created more than 40 recipes over 3,000 hours before landing on the final product. Pricing is set by the retailer, but is usually under $6 per 9.31-ounce specially marked package. The nationwide debut of Chips Ahoy! Gluten Free cookies comes on the heels of the brand’s MMMproved Chips Ahoy! Original recipe rollout.