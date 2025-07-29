The latest better-for-you innovation from leading tortilla and wrap brand Mission Foods is Mission Gluten-Free Chickpea Tortillas. Crafted with roasted chickpea flour and free from artificial colors, the versatile vegan tortillas bring a fresh twist to the gluten-free aisle with their velvety soft texture, high fiber content and satisfying flavor. Retailing for a suggested $6.48 per 10.5-ounce six-count package, Mission Gluten-Free Chickpea Tortillas join a growing lineup of Certified Gluten-Free fan favorites, including Original, Spinach Herb and Sweet Potato. Mission is owned by Mexican multinational corn flour and tortilla-manufacturing company GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V.