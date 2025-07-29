Kerrygold, an international brand of Ornua, has now introduced Cinnamon & Sugar Butter Sticks, which combine the rich, creamy texture of all-natural Irish grass-fed butter with a sweet and spicy blend of cinnamon, brown sugar and nutmeg. Free from artificial flavors or preservatives, the sticks can elevate any recipe or meal occasion: Consumers can spread the butter on pancakes and toast for breakfast, use it on veggies and ribs at dinner, or add a dollop to a favorite dessert. A 3.5-ounce stick retails for a suggested $3.50. The product stays true to Kerrygold's tradition of producing flavorful, creamy and all-natural dairy products, hailing straight from 14,000 Irish family farms that provide premium grass-fed milk for the brand’s products. Kerrygold farmers are members of local milk cooperatives owned by the farmers themselves.