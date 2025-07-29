The iconic Progresso brand is bringing the taste of a backyard cookout to the kitchen with the launch of Progresso Pitmaster, a bold line of barbecue-inspired soups packed with juicy, delicious meats; roasted vegetables; and at least 14 grams of protein per can. Ready in a mere five minutes, the no-fuss, no-flame format comes in five varieties: BBQ-Style: Grilled Chicken & Fire Roasted Corn (19 ounces), with 20 grams of protein per can; Hearty Smokehouse-Style: Steak & Potatoes with Roasted Vegetables (18.5 ounces), with 16g of protein per can; pub-style Sausage & Beer Cheese with Potatoes (18 ounces), with 14 grams of protein per can; Smokehouse-Style: Grilled Chicken & Potato with Roasted Vegetables (19 ounces), with 16 grams of protein per can and an irresistible smoky flavor; and Steakhouse-Style: Steak & Bean (18.5 ounces), with 20 grams of protein per can. Progresso Pitmaster soups are available at major retailers nationwide at a suggested retail price of $2.73. Progresso is a brand of General Mills.