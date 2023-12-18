New Jersey bread maker Anthony & Sons Bakery has officially launched its latest brand, The Avocado Bread Co., under which the company has rolled out its most innovative products to date. The bakery is first to market with a unique line of plant-based breads made with fresh avocados, a trending, clean, nutrient-rich ingredient. The brand’s Avocado Seven Seeds & Grains Bread features ripe avocados and an original blend of guacamole spices, and each vegan loaf is packed with powerful nutrients, including healthy fats, fiber and antioxidants, and coated with such healthy ingredients as sunflower seeds, oats and cracked wheat. A sliced 24-ounce loaf of The Avocado Bread Company’s Avocado Seven Seeds & Grains Bread retails for a suggested price range of $5.99-$6.99, and the product is also available for foodservice applications. Under The Avocado Bread Co. brand, Anthony & Sons has also debuted a variety of other products, among them Avocado Seven Seeds & Grains Dinner Rolls, Take & Bake Avocado Bread, and Avocado Seven Seeds & Grains Ciabatta Buns.