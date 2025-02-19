KeHE Scores With 2025 Summer Show

One of KeHE’s largest events of the year, the Summer Show is designed for retailers and brands looking to grow their offerings and engage new customers.

KeHE Distributors LLC, the largest distributor of natural and organic, specialty and fresh products in North America, has declared its recent 2025 Summer Show a success. The event, which took place Feb. 4-5 in Phoenix and virtually on the KeHE CONNECT platform Jan. 29-Feb. 12, featured popular trends, effective merchandising solutions and show-only deals. Drawing 5,000 in-person attendees, the show provided plenty of networking opportunities and new insights into the industry trends expected to hold sway this summer.

One of KeHE’s largest events of the year, the Summer Show is designed for retailers and brands looking to grow their offerings and engage new customers. Attendees are able to connect with industry innovators, while brands have a platform to showcase and sell their products directly to retail buyers.

“KeHE is dedicated to driving success for its partners by providing a curated assortment of exclusive deals, innovation and on-trend products that will be in high demand this summer,” said Ari Goldsmith, VP of marketing and digital media at Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE. “The [2025 KeHE] Summer Show was a great commercial success, allowing KeHE to go beyond creating unique experiences for its partners, which encouraged meaningful connections and brand immersion to a digitally enabled, in-person event. It was an opportunity for attendees to experience firsthand the items that will excite and engage their customers. We recognize and appreciate the deep partnerships we have cultivated.”