KeHE Scores With 2025 Summer Show
Event draws thousands through exclusive buying opportunities, consumer trend insights
Among the show’s features were the following:
- An executive update from KeHE President and CEO Deb Conklin, who spoke of innovations occurring across the business, including LEAN enhancements, improved customer order quality, developments in the company’s organization and new technology rollouts based on requests from its partners to serve them better.
- The selection of 16 brands as KeHE On Trend award winners after one-on-one pitch meetings with KeHE’s category management team, highlighting products with a commitment to innovation, purpose and high-quality ingredients.
- A partnership between the Salvation Army Southwest Division and the KeHE Cares Foundation enabling attendees to pack 500-plus heat relief kits for homeless shelters, food banks, disaster relief and rehabilitation centers to bring respite to those in need during the summer. KeHE also donated seven carts of items that will be used to support the Salvation Army’s Adult Rehab programs.
- The donation of more than 56,000 pounds of food from the Summer Show to Phoenix-based St. Mary’s Food Bank, providing a sustainable solution to reducing waste while supporting local communities.
KeHE will host its annual invitation-only Holiday Show in Chicago June 11-12 and on KeHE CONNECT June 4-18 to supply partners with trending products for their shelves for the upcoming festive season.
KeHE distributes natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With more than 6,800 employee-owners, the company is a Certified B Corporation.