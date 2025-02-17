NGA Reveals 2025 Creative Choice Award Winners

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade organization representing the independent supermarket industry, has unveiled the winners of its annual Creative Choice Awards, which honors outstanding marketing and merchandising programs from independent grocery retailers across North America.

Winners will receive their awards at The NGA Show, slated for Feb. 23-25, 2025, at the Caesars Forum Convention Center, in Las Vegas. The awards presentation will be sponsored by Kellanova and Unilever during the opening general session on the morning of Feb. 25, which will also include panel discussions with the winners, moderated by Rick Brindle, a CPG industry veteran who recently took on an advisory role supporting the expansion and distribution of Wakefern Food Corp.’s Di Bruno Bros. portfolio of products.

Judged by a panel of industry experts and trade press members, the contest consists of various categories in which one winner and, in most categories, one honorable mention are chosen from among smaller and larger operators. The judges selected category winners based on creativity, clarity, innovation and effectiveness of each entry. Two special recognition award winners were also chosen. NGA received more than 300 award entries across all categories.

New categories this year were Multicultural Marketing, which recognizes efforts to engage with diverse community members, and Top Pick for Talent, which honors efforts to make grocery a viable career option for those entering the workforce. Further, the fresh merchandising categories were divided into separate departments: meat and seafood; bakery, deli, prepared foods and foodservice; dairy; and produce/floral. Finally, two crossover categories encompass elements of both marketing and merchandising: Private Label/Store Brands and Shopper Experience.

“The Creative Choice Awards continue to showcase the incredible innovation and ingenuity of independent grocers,” said Laura Strange, chief communications and engagement officer and SVP at Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “We continue to be impressed by the way independent grocers are finding new ways to engage with their customers both inside and outside the physical store.”

Among the category winners, one Outstanding Marketer and one Outstanding Merchandiser” will be picked by the independent supermarket community and their supporters via online voting, open through 11:59 p.m. PST on Sunday, Feb. 23. The Marketing and merchandising category winners will be revealed at The NGA Show.