NGA Reveals 2025 Creative Choice Award Winners
The 2025 Creative Choice Awards recipients are as follows:
Digital Connections
Smaller operator (1-15 stores): Broulim’s Fried Chicken
Honorable Mention: Dorothy Lane Market The DLM Experience
Larger operator (16-plus stores): Harps Food Stores The Meatloaf Lady
Honorable mention: Freson Bros. Dinner Boxes and Catering
Traditional Media – TV, Radio and Print
Smaller operator: Corner Market Food is Fun
Honorable mention: Adams Fairacre Farms Hudson Valley Fresh Dairy Farmers
Larger operator: Fareway Stores Field of Dreams
Honorable mention: Freson Bros. Dinner Boxes and Catering
Innovations in Integrated Media
Smaller operator: Oliver Lemon’s Mega Meat Sale
Honorable mention: Kennie’s Marketplace Loyalty Program
Larger operator: Roche Bros. Backyard BBQ Summer Instant Win Game
Honorable mention: Freson Bros. Cutie Pies
Community Engagement
Smaller operator: Burns Family Neighborhood Markets Supermarket Smiles
Honorable mention: Walt Churchill’s Market Seagate Food Bank
Larger operator: ShopRite RU Ready for Game Day
Honorable mention: Leevers Locovore Localpalooza
Grand Opening or Remodel
Smaller operator: Edwards Food Giant Lakewood Village Grand Opening
Larger operator: Macey's Market Little Cottonwood Grand Opening: Building Stores Around Community
Honorable mention: ShopRite of Old Bridge Grand Re-Opening
Multicultural Marketing
Smaller operator: Teloloapan Meat Market Fiestas Patrias
Honorable mention: Arteaga’s Food Center Posadas
Larger operator: ShopRite So Yummy: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Honorable mention: Allegiance Retail Services/Foodtown Bringing Global Flavors Home for the Holidays
Shopper Experience
Smaller operator: Dorothy Lane Market Annual Wedding Showcase
Honorable mention: BriarPatch Food Co-op First Birthday for Second Store a Success
Larger operator: Harps Food Stores The Meatloaf Lady
Honorable mention: Freson Bros. Alberta Beef Round-up
Top Pick for Talent
Smaller operator: Teloloapan Meat Market Mes de Mujer
Larger operator: SpartanNash Careers for a Better Life
Honorable mention: Coborn’s Why I Love Coborn’s
Local, Specialty or Emerging Products
Smaller operator: Trig’s We Got Crab Claws
Honorable mention: Bianchini’s Market Taste Local
Larger operator: Freson Bros. Cutie Pies
Honorable mention: Rosauers x Spiceology
Fresh: Meat/Seafood
Smaller operator: Trig’s We Got Crab Claws
Honorable mention: Oliver Lemon’s Mega Meat Sale
Larger operator: Roche Bros. Perishables Brand Campaign
Honorable mention: Coborn’s Great Summer Grill Out
Fresh: Bakery/Deli/Prepared Foods/Foodservice
Smaller operator: Dorothy Lane Market The DLM Experience
Honorable mention: Broulim's Fried Chicken
Larger operator: Harps Food Stores The Meatloaf Lady
Honorable mention: SpartanNash Deli Meal Solutions
Fresh: Dairy
Smaller operator: Adams Fairacre Farms Hudson Valley Fresh Dairy Farmers
Larger operator: Houchens Food Group Dairy Month
Fresh: Produce/Floral
Smaller operator: Broulim’s Hatch Chile Roasting Festival
Honorable mention: Adams Fairacre Farms Farmers Campaign
Larger operator: Freson Bros. Flower Market Social Media Awareness Campaign
Honorable mention: IGA US Highbush Blueberry Council Boost of Blue
Center Store/Frozen
Smaller operator: Moose’s Market Merchandising Success
Honorable mention: Price Chopper Frugal Frank Shows Savings
Larger operator: Coborn’s More Monday/Wow Wednesday/Fuel Frenzy
Honorable mention: Houchens Food Group Frozen Food Month
Special Recognition
Excellence in ESG Award, presented by Kellanova: Festival Foods Turkey Trot
People Positive Award, presented by Unilever: Coborn’s Celebrating A Sense of Belonging