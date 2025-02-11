NGA, Fincretive Team to Provide Healthy Benefit Card Access for Indies' Customers

“Fincretive is excited to partner with NGA to streamline access to healthy benefit cards at independent grocers throughout the country,” noted Judd Ferrer, chief strategy officer at Boise, Idaho-based Fincretive. “Our platform modernizes OTC/HBC processing, so grocers don’t need to sign up with multiple card processors or have multiple terminals to process transactions. This partnership benefits both grocers and customers alike, fostering widespread acceptance of healthy benefit cards.”

To offer grocers basic information and help them understand how to begin accepting healthy benefit cards, NGA and Fincretive have launched a new website. NGA and Fincretive will also answer questions at the NGA booth and host a series of informational sessions at The NGA Show, which will take place Feb. 23-25 in Las Vegas.

According to NGA, the independent grocery sector accounts for about 1.2% of the nation's overall economy and is responsible for generating $250 billion-plus in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes.