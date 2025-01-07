Weis Markets Now Part of NationsBenefits’ Retail Network

Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and Commercial cardholders can now use their Benefits Mastercard Prepaid Card at 200-plus Weis Market stores to buy approved items, thanks to the grocer's new partnership with NationsBenefits.

NationsBenefits, a provider of health care fintech solutions and supplemental benefits, has formed a new partnership with regional grocer Weis Markets to boost member access to healthy food and wellness items through a seamless, tech-driven integration.

Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and Commercial cardholders can now use their Benefits Mastercard Prepaid Card at 200-plus Weis Market stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia to buy approved items. The NationsBenefits card program permits health plans to provide members with benefit funds configured and available to various programmatic requirements, among them over-the-counter medications, groceries, wellness items and other services.

“We are excited to partner with Weis Markets to expand accessibility to healthy food and over-the-counter items,” said Michael Parker, co-CEO of Plantation, Fla.-based NationsBenefits. “We continuously evaluate opportunities to improve our members’ benefit experience and integrating with Weis Markets improves seniors’ ability to use their benefits at their convenient and local supermarket.”