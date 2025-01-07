Weis Markets Now Part of NationsBenefits’ Retail Network
The integration is powered by NationsBenefits’ Basket Analyzer Service (BAS), which enables item restrictions through its integrated point-of-sale software. According to NationsBenefits, the technology streamlines and improves upon the existing payments paradigm while allowing health plans to support wellness goals via targeted benefits programs.
“Weis Markets is excited to partner with NationsBenefits to provide our customers with an additional convenient payment option for essential groceries and wellness products,” noted Nick Cicco, VP of pharmacy at Weis Markets. “Partnering with NationsBenefits ensures that Weis Markets customers with eligible benefits are able to easily use their funds to support their health and everyday lives.”
Members can use their flex card at all Weis Markets locations for eligible products.
Other food retailers that have recently partnered with NationsBenefits include Save A Lot, United Supermarkets, and Mississippi and Alabama independent grocer Vowell’s Marketplace.
Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.