Weis Markets Now Part of NationsBenefits’ Retail Network

POS integration allows Medicare Advantage, Medicaid members to easily purchase items at grocer’s stores
Bridget Goldschmidt
Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and Commercial cardholders can now use their Benefits Mastercard Prepaid Card at 200-plus Weis Market stores to buy approved items, thanks to the grocer's new partnership with NationsBenefits.

NationsBenefits, a provider of health care fintech solutions and supplemental benefits, has formed a new partnership with regional grocer Weis Markets to boost member access to healthy food and wellness items through a seamless, tech-driven integration. 

Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and Commercial cardholders can now use their Benefits Mastercard Prepaid Card at 200-plus Weis Market stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia to buy approved items. The NationsBenefits card program permits health plans to provide members with benefit funds configured and available to various programmatic requirements, among them over-the-counter medications, groceries, wellness items and other services.

“We are excited to partner with Weis Markets to expand accessibility to healthy food and over-the-counter items,” said Michael Parker, co-CEO of Plantation, Fla.-based NationsBenefits. “We continuously evaluate opportunities to improve our members’ benefit experience and integrating with Weis Markets improves seniors’ ability to use their benefits at their convenient and local supermarket.”

The integration is powered by NationsBenefits’ Basket Analyzer Service (BAS), which enables item restrictions through its integrated point-of-sale software. According to NationsBenefits, the technology streamlines and improves upon the existing payments paradigm while allowing health plans to support wellness goals via targeted benefits programs.

“Weis Markets is excited to partner with NationsBenefits to provide our customers with an additional convenient payment option for essential groceries and wellness products,” noted Nick Cicco, VP of pharmacy at Weis Markets. “Partnering with NationsBenefits ensures that Weis Markets customers with eligible benefits are able to easily use their funds to support their health and everyday lives.”

Members can use their flex card at all Weis Markets locations for eligible products.

Other food retailers that have recently partnered with NationsBenefits include Save A Lot, United Supermarkets, and Mississippi and Alabama independent grocer Vowell’s Marketplace

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

