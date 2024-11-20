 Skip to main content

United Supermarkets Accepts New Supplemental Benefits for Grocery Purchases

Grocer partnering with NationsBenefits network to bring nutritious food to customers
Emily Crowe
United Supermarkets Bakery Texas
United Supermarkets has partnered with NationsBenefits to make it easier for plan members to purchase nutritious groceries.

United Supermarkets has joined the NationsBenefits network of grocery and over-the-counter retailers that accept the organization’s plan-funded supplemental benefit cards. The direct point-of-sale integration allows eligible Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members to purchase nutritious groceries at United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigo stores throughout the food retail company’s footprint.

Eligible members receive personalized, prepaid cards that let them access funds to purchase qualified grocery, over-the-counter and wellness products at United Supermarkets locations. NationsBenefits cards are already accepted at other Albertsons Cos.-owned stores, including Albertsons, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Randalls, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME and Shaw’s. 

“It is an incredible opportunity to expand our reach and partner to provide greater access to nutritious foods where members and customers are accustomed to shopping," said NationsBenefits CEO Glenn Parker, M.D. "We are excited to expand our partnership with Albertsons Cos. and the grocer’s United Supermarkets stores to provide convenient, nutritious food and over-the-counter access for Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members across the nation."

“Through this new partnership with NationsBenefits, our guests at United Supermarket stores will enjoy expanded payment options for essential groceries and wellness products to support their health and wellness,” said Tony Crumpton, chief merchandising officer at The United Family. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to ensure that individuals in our communities have convenient access to the items they need.”

In its 108th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, Texas, The United Family currently operates 99 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing, United Food and Beverage Services, and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Albertsons Cos. Inc. The Boise, Idaho-based company is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

