United Supermarkets Accepts New Supplemental Benefits for Grocery Purchases
“Through this new partnership with NationsBenefits, our guests at United Supermarket stores will enjoy expanded payment options for essential groceries and wellness products to support their health and wellness,” said Tony Crumpton, chief merchandising officer at The United Family. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to ensure that individuals in our communities have convenient access to the items they need.”
In its 108th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, Texas, The United Family currently operates 99 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing, United Food and Beverage Services, and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Albertsons Cos. Inc. The Boise, Idaho-based company is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.