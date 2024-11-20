United Supermarkets Accepts New Supplemental Benefits for Grocery Purchases

United Supermarkets has partnered with NationsBenefits to make it easier for plan members to purchase nutritious groceries.

United Supermarkets has joined the NationsBenefits network of grocery and over-the-counter retailers that accept the organization’s plan-funded supplemental benefit cards. The direct point-of-sale integration allows eligible Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members to purchase nutritious groceries at United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigo stores throughout the food retail company’s footprint.

Eligible members receive personalized, prepaid cards that let them access funds to purchase qualified grocery, over-the-counter and wellness products at United Supermarkets locations. NationsBenefits cards are already accepted at other Albertsons Cos.-owned stores, including Albertsons, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Randalls, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME and Shaw’s.

“It is an incredible opportunity to expand our reach and partner to provide greater access to nutritious foods where members and customers are accustomed to shopping," said NationsBenefits CEO Glenn Parker, M.D. "We are excited to expand our partnership with Albertsons Cos. and the grocer’s United Supermarkets stores to provide convenient, nutritious food and over-the-counter access for Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members across the nation."