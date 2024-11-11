DeCA Announces Internal Changes as Agency Focuses on Benefits, Fresh Offerings
Rolled out Nov. 1, the “All Things Fresh” team brings together members from across the organization to help enhance DeCA’s emphasis on its fresh foods. “Fresh foods are fundamentally important to our patrons, and this transformation effort encompasses all our fresh meat, seafood, produce, prepared foods, deli, bakery and sushi operations worldwide,” explained DeCA’s director and CEO John E. Hall. “While DeCA has done a good job in these areas, we want to maintain the best-in-class capabilities we have on meat, delivering quality and value, while improving our deliver, produce, deli/bakery and sushi, and expanding into high-quality prepared foods.”
DeCA announced internal changes on its fresh team. Former sales director Bonita Moffett is the new director of sales for fresh, while Edward Walters III will temporarily fill the role of director of sales, non-fresh, until that position is filled. Additionally, Jason White, chief of the perishable division for the store operations group, will lead the meat and seafood categories. Bridget Bennett, category manager for meat and produce, will head up produce and James Taylor, chief of the store operations division for store operations, will oversee prepared foods, deli and bakery. Deborah Harris, DeCA ‘s nutritionist and health and wellness program manager, spearheads nutrition.
This year, Progressive Grocer recognized several DeCA employees as its Top Women in Grocery winners across the Store Managers, Rising Stars and Executive-Level categories.