DeCA Announces Internal Changes as Agency Focuses on Benefits, Fresh Offerings

The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA), as it marks Veterans Day on Nov. 11, continues to recognize those who serve while enhancing is operations for the future. The organization recently sought to promote the benefit of its commissaries and announced organizational changes of its own.

On the observance of Veteran’s Day, Navy Command Master Chief Mario Rivers, DeCA's senior enlisted advisor to the director, reiterated that the commissary benefit is a significant part of the overall military competition package. “It’s a fantastic perk, and I want to make sure everyone who’s earned it knows about it and can easily take advantage of the saving. In my opinion, shopping at the commissary goes beyond savings – it’s about community and a benefit that acknowledges service and sacrifice," he said, adding that he has made it his personal mission to get the word about the benefit to eligible customers. Accordingly, he reported that he has traveled to more than 40 commissaries and attended over 50 outreach events in spread the word to eligible patrons.

[RELATED: Raley’s Launches Discount Program for Military and 1st Responders]

While DeCA works to share the word about its benefits, the agency is realigning to serve its customer better. Earlier his month, DeCA announced that it has created internal group to elevate its patrons’ shopping experience for produce, meat and seafood.