DeCA Announces Internal Changes as Agency Focuses on Benefits, Fresh Offerings

Group honors beneficiaries and reveals updates to fresh team
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Pearl Harbor DeCA worker
DeCA is focusing on fresh with some changes to its leadership time for that category.

The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA), as it marks Veterans Day on Nov. 11, continues to recognize those who serve while enhancing is operations for the future. The organization recently sought to promote the benefit of its commissaries and announced organizational changes of its own.

On the observance of Veteran’s Day, Navy Command Master Chief Mario Rivers, DeCA's senior enlisted advisor to the director, reiterated that the commissary benefit is a significant part of the overall military competition package. “It’s a fantastic perk, and I want to make sure everyone who’s earned it knows about it and can easily take advantage of the saving. In my opinion, shopping at the commissary goes beyond savings – it’s about community and a benefit that acknowledges service and sacrifice," he said, adding that he has made it his personal mission to get the word about the benefit to eligible customers. Accordingly, he reported that he has traveled to more than 40 commissaries and attended over 50 outreach events in spread the word to eligible patrons.

While DeCA works to share the word about its benefits, the agency is realigning to serve its customer better. Earlier his month, DeCA announced that it has created internal group to elevate its patrons’ shopping experience for produce, meat and seafood.

Rolled out Nov. 1, the “All Things Fresh” team brings together members from across the organization to help enhance DeCA’s emphasis on its fresh foods. “Fresh foods are fundamentally important to our patrons, and this transformation effort encompasses all our fresh meat, seafood, produce, prepared foods, deli, bakery and sushi operations worldwide,” explained DeCA’s director and CEO John E. Hall. “While DeCA has done a good job in these areas, we want to maintain the best-in-class capabilities we have on meat, delivering quality and value, while improving our deliver, produce, deli/bakery and sushi, and expanding into high-quality prepared foods.”

DeCA announced internal changes on its fresh team. Former sales director Bonita Moffett is the new director of sales for fresh, while Edward Walters III will temporarily fill the role of director of sales, non-fresh, until that position is filled. Additionally, Jason White, chief of the perishable division for the store operations group, will lead the meat and seafood categories. Bridget Bennett, category manager for meat and produce, will head up produce and James Taylor, chief of the store operations division for store operations, will oversee prepared foods, deli and bakery. Deborah Harris, DeCA ‘s nutritionist and health and wellness program manager, spearheads nutrition.

This year, Progressive Grocer recognized several DeCA employees as its Top Women in Grocery winners across the Store Managers, Rising Stars and Executive-Level categories.

