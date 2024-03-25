DeCA Now Accepts Online SNAP/EBT Payments

Also this month, commissaries in Hawaii will no longer provide single-used shopping bags after April 30. The state banned such bags in a move to encourage and enhance sustainability. “DeCA is committed to complying with applicable local, territorial and state laws restricting the use of plastic and paper single-use bags,” Hall remarked. “We plan to implement a phased approach to eliminate single-use bags that takes into account our patrons’ needs and logistical limitations.”

In other news, the agency shared the winners of the 2023 Best Commissary Awards. Hall presented the awards during the DeCA’s store operations conference held Feb. 26 through March 1.

This year’s winners include the following commissaries:

U.S. Best Small Commissary – Richard Paget Award

1st place: Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona

2nd place: U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona

Overseas Best Small Commissary – L. Mendel Rivers Award

1st place: Lajes Field, Portugal

2nd place: Marine Corp Base Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan

U.S. Best Large Commissary – Bill Nichols Award

1st place: Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia

2nd place: Fort Wainwright, Alaska

Overseas Best Large Commissary – Dan Daniel Award

1st place: Camp Humphreys, South Korea

2nd place: Grafenwoehr, Germany

U.S. Best Super Commissary – Director's Award

1st place: Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado

2nd place: Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi.

Winners were evaluated in several criteria, as judges looked for friendly environments, cohesive teams, sales, customer feedback, cleanliness, safety, product portfolio and safety, among other factors.

"This year's winners put a lot of hard work into providing the best benefit for our patrons," said Robert Bunch, DeCA’s acting deputy/COO and executive director for store operations. "We have a lot of great employees at store level, and these awards are a testament to their commitment to their patrons."

DeCA operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5% surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones.