AgTech Firm Benson Hill Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Food tech company Benson Hill Inc. has revealed that it and its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of Title 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company intends to pursue a sale of its business, including a sale of all or a portion of the company’s assets, while continuing to support its farmers, partners and customers during the Chapter 11 process.

Benson Hill is a seed innovation company that unlocks nature’s genetic diversity in soy quality traits through a combination of its proprietary genetics, its AI-driven CropOS technology platform and its Crop Accelerator. It collaborates with strategic partners to create value throughout the agribusiness supply chain to meet the demand for healthier, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable.

To facilitate its Chapter 11 process, in addition to having the use of its existing cash reserves, Benson Hill has received a commitment of approximately $11 million in debtor-in-possession financing. Following court approval, the firm expects this financing to provide the necessary liquidity to support operations throughout the Chapter 11 process.