AgTech Firm Benson Hill Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
The company has filed a variety of “first-day” motions containing customary relief intended to support the company’s ability to continue its ordinary course of operations, such as continuing to service its customers and honor its obligations to its remaining employees, as the company begins its efforts to sell its assets.
In 2022, Schnuck Markets Inc. signed a supplier agreement with Benson Hill to use its Veri brand of soybean cooking oil in the prepared food operations of the St. Louis-based grocery chain’s more than 100 stores across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.
“Benson Hill has made significant strides in advancing our seed innovation portfolio by developing soybeans with enhanced compositional traits that deliver value creation for end users and improved sustainable solutions for growers,” said Dan Jacobi, chairman of the board of directors of St. Louis-based Benson Hill. “We have worked diligently to transform our business, including reducing costs, divesting assets, retiring debt and optimizing our operations by transitioning to a licensing model. Despite our efforts, a combination of industry challenges and financial constraints has led the board to determine that a process under Chapter 11 is the best path forward.”
Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP is serving Benson Hill as legal counsel, and Piper Sandler & Co. is serving the company as investment banker.