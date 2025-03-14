IAFP to Help Navigate Produce Trade With Mexico

With the constantly changing tariff situation, trade is an incredibly timely topic to be discussed at The Mexico Conference.

International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) will bring together retailers, importers, exporters, producers and business solution providers from across the produce supply chain in Guadalajara, Mexico, on May 14-15. The Mexico Conference connects decision-makers with industry experts and includes an expo to showcase industry products and innovations.

Among the timely topics to be discussed include President Donald Trump's ever-changing tariffs on goods imported from Mexico. Most fruits and vegetables imported by the United States come from Mexico — about $20 billion worth annually, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the nature of Trump’s approach to trade is becoming a day-to-day factor for businesses that rely on cross-border commerce, especially for food retailers. American consumers expect to see fresh produce in stores year-round, and for avocados, broccoli, peppers and mangos, that means buying from Mexico and South American countries.

According to the news outlet, retailers like Kroger are attempting to shift their purchasing of produce and other products to avoid the Trump administration’s tariffs, as well as to ward off further price increases in its stores. Fresh Del Monte Produce said in February that it’s prepared to alter its supply chains to cope with new tariffs, although expanding the countries from which the company sources avocados, bananas and pineapples could take time.