Are Americans Ready for Impact of Trump's Tariffs?

Tariffs on Canada and Mexico are expected to be passed down to U.S. consumers in the form of higher prices for essential items.

President Donald Trump has officially implemented sweeping tariffs on goods imported from Canada and Mexico. The 25% tariffs on imports took effect on March 4.

The financial burdens of these tariffs are expected to be passed onto inflation-weary shoppers — especially in America's grocery stores.

According to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, grocery prices remain frustratingly elevated. Data shows that grocery inflation was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis in January. Categories with the biggest yearly rates were meats, poultry, fish and eggs (6.1%), and nonalcoholic beverages (2.2%).

Mintel research shows that six in 10 U.S. consumers have consistently felt affected by higher grocery prices from March 2021 to January 2025. Any additional price hikes – no matter the cause – will certainly be unwelcome.

During Trump’s campaign for president, he promised to lower food prices “immediately” if elected. He even told the press, “I won on groceries.”

But tariffs on the nation’s major trade partners will have a significant impact on food retail, with produce taking a noticeable hit, as the United States relies on Mexico for many fruits and vegetables, and Canada for potatoes. Grains and meat products are also top U.S. imports from Canada.

According to the USDA, in 2023, the United States imported more than 20 million metric tons of agricultural products worth more than $40 billion from Canada. Similarly, more than 16 million metric tons of agricultural goods worth more than $45 billion came from Mexico.