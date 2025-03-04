Are Americans Ready for Impact of Trump's Tariffs?
Michael Hanson, senior EVP, public affairs at the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), issued the following statement in response to Trump’s tariff announcement:
“The American people are counting on President Trump to bring down costs and grow the U.S. economy. Tariffs on Canada and Mexico put those goals in serious jeopardy and risk destabilizing the North American economy. Stacking tariffs on household goods will also raise costs on American families, millions of whom have struggled through the worst bout of inflation in 40 years."
“We urge the president and his team to reconsider compounding tariffs, including on our closest allies and trading partners, and focus on an agenda that protects family budgets and promotes growth,” added Hanson
Meanwhile, National Retail Federation EVP of Government Relations David French also released a statement: “The decision to impose tariffs on our North American neighbors and two of our largest trading partners is a significant measure. Unfortunately, it is one that will only hurt hardworking Americans and the businesses that strive to provide customers with the products they want and need on a daily basis.
“Tariffs are just one tool at the administration’s disposal to achieve a secure border, and we urge it to explore other options to accomplish the same goals. As long as these tariffs are in place, Americans will be forced to pay higher prices on household goods.
“We urge the Trump administration and our Canadian and Mexican counterparts to work together to quickly resolve our outstanding border security issues.”
Trump’s reasoning behind the tariffs was to address drug trafficking and illegal immigration, but both Canada and Mexico say that they’ve made progress on those issues.
The president also imposed an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports, doubling the 10% duty that he placed on Beijing in early February. As reported by AP News, Beijing retaliated Tuesday with tariffs of up to 15% on a wide array of U.S. farm exports. It also expanded the number of U.S. companies subject to export controls and other restrictions by about two dozen.
Also according to AP News, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that his country would slap retaliatory tariffs on more than $100 billion of American goods over the course of 21 days. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that Mexico will also respond with its own retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods. Sheinbaum added that she will reveal the products Mexico will target on Sunday in a public event in Mexico City’s central plaza.