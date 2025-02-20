Loblaw Sees Uplift in Canadian Products Ahead of U.S. Tariffs
Bank said the company saw a 75% week-on-week uplift of how many customers are using the feature. In-store, he’s seen a 10% uplift on Canadian products.
U.S. imports account for less than 10% of Loblaw’s costs, Bank said, and that’s mostly in the produce department.
“Produce is probably the most difficult place — I think we can mitigate half of our suppliers. We are seeing these tariffs as a tax on products that will hurt consumers on both sides of the border,” he said.
Bank said if tariffs drive up the cost of produce, or other products, he expects shoppers will choose locally made alternatives
“Household and cleaning, [that’s] one area where we have more than 30 vendors coming from the U.S. But we also have a very strong control brand portfolio in household and cleaning. We have our No Name and our PC, and if the tariffs will be applied on household and cleaning, then of course, those products will not be competitive anymore, and all the sales will go to our control brands,” Bank said. “And they're all produced in Canada. So, that's good for Canada, it's good for customers and it's good for us.”
This is a developing story. More to come…
