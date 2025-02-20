Loblaw Sees Uplift in Canadian Products Ahead of U.S. Tariffs

U.S. imports account for less than 10% of Loblaw’s costs, said company's CEO, and that’s mostly in the produce department.

In the lead up to the U.S.-Canada tariff war, Canadians are looking to stick it to U.S. President Donald Trump by boycotting American goods at the grocery store.

The country’s largest food retailer, Loblaw Cos. Ltd., is already seeing the shift a week out from Trump’s March 1 start date.

Per Bank, president and CEO, said he’s observed shoppers’ appetite for made in Canada products first-hand.

“They are really seeking to buy more Canadian products,” Bank told analysts Thursday (Feb. 20). “When I'm out in stores, every single person I meet, they want help and guidance on how they can buy more Canadian products.”

Loblaw recently rolled out updates to its PC Optimum app that aim to make it easy for consumers to find Canadian products.

When users create a shopping list in the app, they'll find a new "swap" feature that, when selected, suggests Canadian-made alternatives.