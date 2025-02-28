Congress Urged to Tackle Issues Threatening Future of U.S. Fresh Produce

Agricultural Labor Crisis: Erickson stressed that the persistent shortage of reliable, legal farm labor continues to threaten domestic food production. He urged lawmakers to collaborate with the administration to reform H-2A visa program rules and streamline processes to enhance the competitiveness of American agriculture.

“Labor costs now make up more than 50% — and in some cases, a significantly higher percentage — of the total expenses for fresh produce growers and these costs are steadily rising,” Erickson said. “If our nation is serious about maintaining robust domestic production and food security in the United States, Congress and the Trump administration must address agriculture’s labor crisis now.”

Farm Bill Investments: Erickson called for increased federal funding to support research and development in specialty crop mechanization and automation. He also emphasized the need for improved crop insurance and risk management tools, as fresh produce growers currently lack affordable coverage options. Additionally, he urged policymakers to prioritize fresh produce in federal nutrition programs, including expanded incentives for fruit and vegetable consumption through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

“Specialty crops account for nearly half of the total farm gate crop value in the U.S., yet we only receive a fraction of total resources,” he said. “This imbalance is unsustainable and must be addressed in the next farm bill to protect our domestic food system.”

Regulatory Reform: Addressing the fresh produce sector’s reliance on science-based crop protection tools, Erickson criticized recent regulatory changes that have disrupted access to essential pesticides.

“In recent years, the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) regulatory process has been in disarray and dysfunction from adverse legal decisions and political paralysis,” he noted. “If agriculture is to remain an essential component of our national economy, farmers must have the federal government's commitment to providing certainty that products to control damaging pests will be safe and available.”

Trade Barriers: Erickson also highlighted the importance of reducing non-tariff trade barriers that put U.S. specialty crop growers at a disadvantage in global markets. IFPA called on Congress to fully fund critical USDA programs that support agricultural exports through the Trade and Foreign Agriculture Agency.

“By investing in the future of fresh produce growers, Congress can ensure that the U.S. remains a world leader in producing safe, abundant, affordable, and nutritious food,” concluded Erickson’s testimony.

As the largest and most diverse association representing the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain, Newark, Del.-based IFPA is dedicated to advocating for policies that reduce regulatory burdens, enhance nutrition programs, and improve the economic viability of fresh produce businesses.