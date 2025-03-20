 Skip to main content

Revolution Farms Acquired by Nonprofit Organization

Vocational rehab group Peckham will expand agricultural ops in Michigan with addition of indoor growing facility
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Revolution Farms
Hydroponic grower Revolution Farms, in Caledonia, Mich., produces and packages a range of lettuces and lettuce mixes.

Peckham, a Lansing, Mich.-based nonprofit vocational rehabilitation organization that provides paid training opportunities for people with disabilities and other barriers, has acquired indoor grower Revolution Farms, of Caledonia, Mich.

The acquisition will help Peckham expand its agricultural presence and reach. The nonprofit runs Peckham Farms in Lansing, a farm that spans 2.5 acres and includes high-tunnel greenhouse space for the cultivation of a range of fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers. 

RELATED: March Is National Nutrition Month

Revolution Farms was founded in 2018. The indoor grower uses 90% less water and land compared with traditional farming operations and supplies fresh lettuce and lettuce mixes to Midwest retailers such as Meijer and SpartanNash-owned Family Fare and D&W Fresh Market, among others. Progressive Grocer toured the facility in 2021 to see firsthand how lettuces are grown and packaged in a small footprint.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The farms’ leaders say that the deal aligns with their shared goals of growing healthy produce and supporting people and communities. “This is an exciting new chapter for Revolution Farms. Having Peckham on board means continued growth and opportunity — not only for the farm and its customers, but for our dedicated employees who are the heart of what we do,” said John Green, CEO of Revolution Farms. “We are proud of what we’ve built, and we’re confident that Peckham will honor that legacy while taking things to the next level.”

Added Jo Sperry, Peckham’s chief executive and inclusion officer: “Peckham has a proud decade-long history of growing fresh food locally and sustainably. This opportunity with Revolution Farms is a natural shift toward continued innovation and entrepreneurialism in agriculture and providing more job opportunities in the farming industry to people with disabilities and other barriers.”

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

South Carolina Piggly Wiggly to Close

Store in Columbia to cease operations as lease expires
PW teaser

Class Action Filed Against Publix Alleges Deceptive Pricing Practices

Florida woman claims self-checkouts inflated product weights, charging shoppers more than expected
Publix

Fareway Upgrades Continue in Iowa

Grocer starts relocation project in home state and also rolls out new lottery feature
Eldora rendering

BJ’s to Open 1st Club in Texas

Multiple DFW locations are part of plan to add 25-30 new clubs over next 2 years
BJ's

Kroger Pilots Inventory-Scanning Robots in Midwest Stores

Technology is being tested at 70 total locations in Ohio, Indiana
Kroger HQ Cincinnati Teaser
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds