Revolution Farms Acquired by Nonprofit Organization

Peckham, a Lansing, Mich.-based nonprofit vocational rehabilitation organization that provides paid training opportunities for people with disabilities and other barriers, has acquired indoor grower Revolution Farms, of Caledonia, Mich.

The acquisition will help Peckham expand its agricultural presence and reach. The nonprofit runs Peckham Farms in Lansing, a farm that spans 2.5 acres and includes high-tunnel greenhouse space for the cultivation of a range of fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers.

RELATED: March Is National Nutrition Month

Revolution Farms was founded in 2018. The indoor grower uses 90% less water and land compared with traditional farming operations and supplies fresh lettuce and lettuce mixes to Midwest retailers such as Meijer and SpartanNash-owned Family Fare and D&W Fresh Market, among others. Progressive Grocer toured the facility in 2021 to see firsthand how lettuces are grown and packaged in a small footprint.