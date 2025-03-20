Revolution Farms Acquired by Nonprofit Organization
The farms’ leaders say that the deal aligns with their shared goals of growing healthy produce and supporting people and communities. “This is an exciting new chapter for Revolution Farms. Having Peckham on board means continued growth and opportunity — not only for the farm and its customers, but for our dedicated employees who are the heart of what we do,” said John Green, CEO of Revolution Farms. “We are proud of what we’ve built, and we’re confident that Peckham will honor that legacy while taking things to the next level.”
Added Jo Sperry, Peckham’s chief executive and inclusion officer: “Peckham has a proud decade-long history of growing fresh food locally and sustainably. This opportunity with Revolution Farms is a natural shift toward continued innovation and entrepreneurialism in agriculture and providing more job opportunities in the farming industry to people with disabilities and other barriers.”