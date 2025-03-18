FarmboxRx Launches Social Needs Platform to Address Critical Health Gaps

FarmboxRx, a food-as-engagement company that pioneered fresh fruits and vegetables as a covered health intervention, has now introduced Drivers Health (DH), a comprehensive platform designed to address health care members’ range of social needs. Drivers Health offers a tailored, omnichannel experience that enables members to better engage with their covered benefits and maintain their overall well-being while passing key data insights back to health plan partners.

By addressing social determinants of health (SDOH), FarmboxRx’s platform aims to promote strategic use across critical non-primarily health-related need areas, which include food, pest control, transportation, mail-order pharmacy, housing and utilities. DH was developed to deliver equitable, individualized member experiences via tailored home deliveries and customized two-way communication that facilitates data collection to inform health plans and enhance health outcomes in historically hard-to-reach populations.

“I’ve struggled to balance basic needs like rent, food and diapers while living on Medicaid as a single mother,” noted Ashley Tyrner-Dolce, founder and CEO of Boston-based FarmboxRx. “That experience inspired me to build solutions that break down these barriers for others. Health care isn’t just about doctor’s visits, and access to healthy food and nutrition isn’t enough on its own. Food has always been, and remains to be, at the core of our mission but from my own experience, I knew it wasn’t the whole picture. We have used food as the front door to engage with these often overlooked populations. Now, with Drivers Health, we’re not only engaging, we’re filling other unmet needs, collecting critical insights and ultimately empowering members to take control of their own well-being.”