FarmboxRx Launches Social Needs Platform to Address Critical Health Gaps
DH addresses SDOH and other health-related needs through the in-home delivery of essential items and resources and facilitating the strategic use of SDOH-related benefits, as well as by improving benefit education and health literacy in the member’s preferred language. The platform requires ongoing program participation to collect valuable insights that will influence health plans and improve population health outcomes.
According to FarmboxRx, its programs engage members in health-related activities at a 53% higher rate than digital-first solutions and increase the rate of members completing an annual wellness visit by 38%. The company also noted that it has a 99% successful delivery rate for food deliveries with health education materials included nationwide, and that its member engagement strategies have increased mail order pharmacy enrollment by 6.5%.
To date, FarmboxRx has shipped millions of pounds of food to members in all 50 states, in partnership with 90-plus health plans.