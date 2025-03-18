 Skip to main content

FarmboxRx Launches Social Needs Platform to Address Critical Health Gaps

Move aims to provide vulnerable populations with tailored solutions for better outcomes
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
FarmboxRx Drivers Health Platform Main Image
According to FarmboxRx, it has a 99% successful delivery rate for food deliveries with health education materials included nationwide.

FarmboxRx, a food-as-engagement company that pioneered fresh fruits and vegetables as a covered health intervention, has now introduced Drivers Health (DH), a comprehensive platform designed to address health care members’ range of social needs. Drivers Health offers a tailored, omnichannel experience that enables members to better engage with their covered benefits and maintain their overall well-being while passing key data insights back to health plan partners.  

By addressing social determinants of health (SDOH), FarmboxRx’s platform aims to promote strategic use across critical non-primarily health-related need areas, which include food, pest control, transportation, mail-order pharmacy, housing and utilities. DH was developed to deliver equitable, individualized member experiences via tailored home deliveries and customized two-way communication that facilitates data collection to inform health plans and enhance health outcomes in historically hard-to-reach populations. 

“I’ve struggled to balance basic needs like rent, food and diapers while living on Medicaid as a single mother,” noted Ashley Tyrner-Dolce, founder and CEO of Boston-based FarmboxRx. “That experience inspired me to build solutions that break down these barriers for others. Health care isn’t just about doctor’s visits, and access to healthy food and nutrition isn’t enough on its own. Food has always been, and remains to be, at the core of our mission but from my own experience, I knew it wasn’t the whole picture. We have used food as the front door to engage with these often overlooked populations. Now, with Drivers Health, we’re not only engaging, we’re filling other unmet needs, collecting critical insights and ultimately empowering members to take control of their own well-being.” 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

DH addresses SDOH and other health-related needs through the in-home delivery of essential items and resources and facilitating the strategic use of SDOH-related benefits, as well as by improving benefit education and health literacy in the member’s preferred language. The platform requires ongoing program participation to collect valuable insights that will influence health plans and improve population health outcomes.

[RELATED: FarmboxRx Provides Female Cancer Patients With Free Healthy Groceries]

According to FarmboxRx, its programs engage members in health-related activities at a 53% higher rate than digital-first solutions and increase the rate of members completing an annual wellness visit by 38%. The company also noted that it has a 99% successful delivery rate for food deliveries with health education materials included nationwide, and that its member engagement strategies have increased mail order pharmacy enrollment by 6.5%. 

To date, FarmboxRx has shipped millions of pounds of food to members in all 50 states, in partnership with 90-plus health plans.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

South Carolina Piggly Wiggly to Close

Store in Columbia to cease operations as lease expires
PW teaser

Class Action Filed Against Publix Alleges Deceptive Pricing Practices

Florida woman claims self-checkouts inflated product weights, charging shoppers more than expected
Publix

Albertsons Names Susan Morris Its Next CEO

Exec will succeed Vivek Sankaran following transition period
Susan Morris at Grocery Impact Teaser

Fareway Upgrades Continue in Iowa

Grocer starts relocation project in home state and also rolls out new lottery feature
Eldora rendering

BJ’s to Open 1st Club in Texas

Multiple DFW locations are part of plan to add 25-30 new clubs over next 2 years
BJ's
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds