Misfits Market Joins NationsBenefits Platform

“TheNationsBenefits Marketplace is an innovative solution to drive efficiencies for food retailers and health plans while providing greater access to members purchasing eligible healthy food,” explained Michael Parker, co-CEO of Plantation, Fla.-based NationsBenefits. “Partnering with Misfits Market allows us to enhance food equity and improve access to fresh, nutritious food, especially for those in underserved communities or with limited mobility. It also simplifies the use of flex card benefits, delivering healthy food and OTC products directly to members’ doorsteps, all while supporting local community health plan members in prioritizing their health outcomes.”

The partnership was created to help the nearly one in 10 Americans facing food insecurity, with many lacking consistent access to fresh, healthy food.

Powered by the Misfits platform, ‍Misfits Market Rx is a program designed to improve food access and help members personalize nutrition options, with the overall goal of improving health outcomes.

“2024 was a year of tremendous growth for Misfits Market Rx,” noted Ramesh. “Shipments on the platform grew more than 250%, with revenue increasing more than 300%. To start 2025, we now reach millions of members on the NationsBenefits platform, and we will continue to add new partners throughout the year. We are committed to helping health-and-wellness organizations, NGOs, benefits providers and more to deliver tailored food solutions that can scale quickly using our supply chain and infrastructure.”

‍Misfits’ food value supply chain is focused on building relationships with farmers, distributors and producers to eliminate food waste while growing food access. Misfits Market delivers rescued and upcycled foods as part of its full selection of groceries to nearly every ZIP code in 48 states at up to 30% off traditional grocery store prices. In 2024, the company introduced Fulfilled by Misfits, a dedicated B2B service for perishable brands to store, pick, pack, fulfill and deliver their products nationwide via Misfits’ logistics platform.