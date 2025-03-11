 Skip to main content

Misfits Market Joins NationsBenefits Platform

Move expands e-grocer’s food-as-medicine initiative
Bridget Goldschmidt
Misfits Market and NationsBenefits are now offering members of Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and commercial health plans access to fresh food and groceries with the BenefitsMastercard Prepaid Card.

Online grocer Misfits Market is expanding its food-as-medicine initiative, Misfits Market Rx, through a new partnership with NationsBenefits, a provider of supplemental benefits and health care fintech solutions. The companies are now offering members of Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and commercial health plans access to fresh food and groceries with the NationsBenefits BenefitsMastercard Prepaid Card. This partnership enables millions of eligible members to shop for fresh produce, packaged meals and pantry essentials from a dedicated Misfits Market storefront, with delivery directly to their homes. 

Integrating Misfits’ supply chain, which rescues and redistributes food saved from lesser outcomes, with NationsBenefits’ flex card benefit program, eligible health plan members can now use their allocated funds to access 1,200-plus weekly items, including fresh produce and Misfits’ exclusive private brands.

The blended shopping experience is powered by NationsBenefits’ proprietary health care technology solution, Benefits Pro Portal. The solution allows members to manage all of their supplemental benefits through a single interface and directly connects retailers’ and members’ web portal and mobile applications without their having to leave the web portal or mobile application. The first health care-specific marketplace of its kind, the Benefits Pro Portal aims to empower members who are homebound or have limited mobility via easy access to the tens of thousands of SKUs carried by national retailers.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to improving access to fresh, healthy food for those who need it most,” said Abhi Ramesh, founder and CEO of Philadelphia-based Misfits. “By providing NationsBenefits members with a seamless shopping experience and doorstep delivery, we’re empowering individuals to prioritize their health while supporting our mission to eliminate food waste.”

“TheNationsBenefits Marketplace is an innovative solution to drive efficiencies for food retailers and health plans while providing greater access to members purchasing eligible healthy food,” explained Michael Parker, co-CEO of Plantation, Fla.-based NationsBenefits. “Partnering with Misfits Market allows us to enhance food equity and improve access to fresh, nutritious food, especially for those in underserved communities or with limited mobility. It also simplifies the use of flex card benefits, delivering healthy food and OTC products directly to members’ doorsteps, all while supporting local community health plan members in prioritizing their health outcomes.”

The partnership was created to help the nearly one in 10 Americans facing food insecurity, with many lacking consistent access to fresh, healthy food.

Powered by the Misfits platform, Misfits Market Rx is a program designed to improve food access and help members personalize nutrition options, with the overall goal of improving health outcomes. 

“2024 was a year of tremendous growth for Misfits Market Rx,” noted Ramesh. “Shipments on the platform grew more than 250%, with revenue increasing more than 300%. To start 2025, we now reach millions of members on the NationsBenefits platform, and we will continue to add new partners throughout the year. We are committed to helping health-and-wellness organizations, NGOs, benefits providers and more to deliver tailored food solutions that can scale quickly using our supply chain and infrastructure.”

Misfits’ food value supply chain is focused on building relationships with farmers, distributors and producers to eliminate food waste while growing food access. Misfits Market delivers rescued and upcycled foods as part of its full selection of groceries to nearly every ZIP code in 48 states at up to 30% off traditional grocery store prices. In 2024, the company introduced Fulfilled by Misfits, a dedicated B2B service for perishable brands to store, pick, pack, fulfill and deliver their products nationwide via Misfits’ logistics platform.  

