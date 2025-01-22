 Skip to main content

Associated Supermarket Group Joins NationsBenefits Retail Network

Move aims to empower health plan members nationwide
NationsBenefits’ Basket Analyzer Service technology for seamless point-of-sale integration, enables ASG to offer millions of health plan members access to products supporting healthier lifestyles.

Associated Supermarket Group (ASG) is the latest grocery industry company to partner with NationsBenefits, a supplemental benefits and health care fintech solutions provider, to expand access to health-and-wellness products for local communities across the country. NationsBenefits cardholders are now able to use their NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard Prepaid Card at more than 75 ASG-supplied supermarkets, making it easier for members to buy eligible healthy groceries, over-the-counter items and wellness essentials directly from their local neighborhood stores. 

NationsBenefits’ Basket Analyzer Service (BAS) technology for seamless point-of-sale integration, enables ASG to offer millions of health plan members access to products supporting healthier lifestyles while bolstering ASG’s commitment to the neighborhoods and communities it serves.

“Partnering with Associated Supermarket Group is an exciting step in our mission to improve access to healthier food options, OTC products and wellness essentials for communities across the nation,” affirmed Michael Parker, co-CEO of Plantation, Fla.-based NationsBenefits. “As one of the largest grocery networks serving urban neighborhoods, ASG is perfectly positioned to help us expand our reach and offer eligible products to those who need them the most. This initiative will provide millions of health plan members with the resources to make healthier choices while supporting their overall well-being.”

The integration with NationsBenefits allows health plan members to use their NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard Prepaid Card to buy approved health-related products and culturally relevant food options in-store. Additionally, the partnership advances ASG’s commitment to addressing social determinants of health by offering a diverse range of products reflecting the unique dietary needs and preferences of its surrounding communities.

“We are very excited to be part of this initiative as our intention has always been to ensure ASG stores support the well-being of their customers by offering fresh and affordable wellness products,” said Zulema Wiscovitch and Joe Garcia, co-CEOs and co-presidents of Port Washington, N.Y.-based ASG, in a statement. “Through this technology collaboration with NationsBenefits, people will be able to redeem health benefits at ASG supermarkets in their local communities and improve their lives by achieving their health goals.

ASG provides retail solutions to more than 275 independently owned grocery stores in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, providing distribution, marketing, merchandising, promotional services and store financing. Among the company’s supermarket banners are Associated, Associated Fresh, Compare, Compare Fresh, Met Foods, Met Fresh and Pioneer. 

