Associated Supermarket Group Joins NationsBenefits Retail Network
The integration with NationsBenefits allows health plan members to use their NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard Prepaid Card to buy approved health-related products and culturally relevant food options in-store. Additionally, the partnership advances ASG’s commitment to addressing social determinants of health by offering a diverse range of products reflecting the unique dietary needs and preferences of its surrounding communities.
“We are very excited to be part of this initiative as our intention has always been to ensure ASG stores support the well-being of their customers by offering fresh and affordable wellness products,” said Zulema Wiscovitch and Joe Garcia, co-CEOs and co-presidents of Port Washington, N.Y.-based ASG, in a statement. “Through this technology collaboration with NationsBenefits, people will be able to redeem health benefits at ASG supermarkets in their local communities and improve their lives by achieving their health goals.
ASG provides retail solutions to more than 275 independently owned grocery stores in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, providing distribution, marketing, merchandising, promotional services and store financing. Among the company’s supermarket banners are Associated, Associated Fresh, Compare, Compare Fresh, Met Foods, Met Fresh and Pioneer.