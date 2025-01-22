Associated Supermarket Group Joins NationsBenefits Retail Network

Associated Supermarket Group (ASG) is the latest grocery industry company to partner with NationsBenefits, a supplemental benefits and health care fintech solutions provider, to expand access to health-and-wellness products for local communities across the country. NationsBenefits cardholders are now able to use their NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard Prepaid Card at more than 75 ASG-supplied supermarkets, making it easier for members to buy eligible healthy groceries, over-the-counter items and wellness essentials directly from their local neighborhood stores.

NationsBenefits’ Basket Analyzer Service (BAS) technology for seamless point-of-sale integration, enables ASG to offer millions of health plan members access to products supporting healthier lifestyles while bolstering ASG’s commitment to the neighborhoods and communities it serves.

“Partnering with Associated Supermarket Group is an exciting step in our mission to improve access to healthier food options, OTC products and wellness essentials for communities across the nation,” affirmed Michael Parker, co-CEO of Plantation, Fla.-based NationsBenefits. “As one of the largest grocery networks serving urban neighborhoods, ASG is perfectly positioned to help us expand our reach and offer eligible products to those who need them the most. This initiative will provide millions of health plan members with the resources to make healthier choices while supporting their overall well-being.”