NYC-Based Lincoln Market to Open Its Largest Store, in Hell’s Kitchen

Lincoln Market has signed a lease for almost 36,000 square feet of space in Manhattan for its newest grocery store.

Lincoln Market continues to expand in New York City with its largest store yet. The independent grocer recently signed a 20-year-term lease for a 35,809-square-foot-store at River Place. Located in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood at 660 West 42nd Street, the store is among the largest street-level grocery stores in Manhattan. It's slated to open in late 2025.

“We’re excited to bring our high-quality products to another NYC neighborhood,” said the Lincoln Market team. “The size and location of this store are perfectly suited to the great mix of organic and conventional items we will provide to the residents of River Place and beyond.”

The River Place store will be Lincoln Market’s ninth location. Additional stores include the recently opened Greenwich Village location, as well as stores in Brooklyn, Queens and Harlem.

[RELATED: ASG Adds New Lincoln Market in NYC to Supermarket Network ]

Katz & Associates’ Scott Sher represented Lincoln Market on the real estate deal, Sher's fourth lease for the grocer.

“Working with Lincoln Market and helping them grow is exciting,” said Sher, managing director at Katz & Associates, which has offices in the eastern United States and the Midwest. “It’s great to see the deal for this new, larger-format store in a great location come to fruition.”

Lincoln Market, which intends to keep growing in the New York Metro area, is seeking sites between15,000 and 50,000-plus square feet in Manhattan and the outer boroughs, as well as in Bergen County, N.J.

The chain is a banner of Port Washington, N.Y.-based Associated Supermarket Group (ASG).