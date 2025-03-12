Instacart Helping to Make Veterans Healthier

The goal is to generate data that can help shape future food-as-medicine programs throughout the VA health care system, ensuring that more vets gain access to nutritious food to support their health and well-being.

The pilot is one of several major veterans-focused research initiatives Rockefeller revealed this week at a Capitol Hill event with U.S. Representatives Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., and Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, all of them designed to gauge the effectiveness of food-as-medicine programs with veterans, reaching a total of 2,000 vets in five states.

This initiative also expands on Instacart’s wider efforts to boost food access for service members and their families. Last year, for example, Instacart teamed up with the Military Family Advisory Network to start a food assistance program for military families relocating to U.S. Army Fort Cavazos, in Texas.

“We’re honored to play a role in this important work — because when veterans and military families have access to the food they need to thrive, we all benefit,” noted Casey Aden-Wansbury, VP of Policy and government affairs at San Francisco-based Instacart, in a blog post on the company’s website.