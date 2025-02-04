DeCA Awards Contract to NCR Voyix

Under a new contract with DeCA, NCR Voyix will service hardware and software at military facilities worldwide, including the support of such software functions as catalog, ordering, receiving, pricing and point of sale.

The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA), which oversees 240 commissaries (grocery and household goods stores), has chosen NCR Government Systems LLC, a subsidiary of NCR Voyix Corp., as the maintenance and operations services provider for its point-of-sale (POS) technology assets. NCR Voyix, a global provider of digital commerce solutions, will sustain the existing maintenance of DeCA Enterprise Business Solution and DeCA CARTS RM in a contract with a lifecycle value of $335 million over five years. The Defense Information Systems Agency’s Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization awarded the contract after evaluating five competitive proposals.

