DeCA Awards Contract to NCR Voyix

Partnership covers point-of-sale technology assets for military facilities worldwide
Under a new contract with DeCA, NCR Voyix will service hardware and software at military facilities worldwide, including the support of such software functions as catalog, ordering, receiving, pricing and point of sale.

The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA), which oversees 240 commissaries (grocery and household goods stores), has chosen NCR Government Systems LLC, a subsidiary of NCR Voyix Corp., as the maintenance and operations services provider for its point-of-sale (POS) technology assets. NCR Voyix, a global provider of digital commerce solutions, will sustain the existing maintenance of DeCA Enterprise Business Solution and DeCA CARTS RM in a contract with a lifecycle value of $335 million over five years. The Defense Information Systems Agency’s Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization awarded the contract after evaluating five competitive proposals.

Under the new contract, known as the DEBOSS, NCR Voyix will service hardware and software at military facilities worldwide, including the support of such software functions as catalog, ordering, receiving, pricing and point of sale.

“We are honored to have been selected through a competitive process to provide our cutting-edge POS solutions and services,” said Eric Schoch, president, retail at Atlanta-based NCR Voyix. “This award of business reflects our commitment to delivering innovative technology and exceptional service. We look forward to a strong partnership and the opportunity to support this initiative.”

NCR Voyix is involved in ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and focus on its core software and service offerings for retailers and restaurants through experiences with comprehensive, platform-led SaaS and services capabilities.

Based at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va., DeCA operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to  military personnel, retirees and their families. 

