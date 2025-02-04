DeCA Awards Contract to NCR Voyix
“We are honored to have been selected through a competitive process to provide our cutting-edge POS solutions and services,” said Eric Schoch, president, retail at Atlanta-based NCR Voyix. “This award of business reflects our commitment to delivering innovative technology and exceptional service. We look forward to a strong partnership and the opportunity to support this initiative.”
NCR Voyix is involved in ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and focus on its core software and service offerings for retailers and restaurants through experiences with comprehensive, platform-led SaaS and services capabilities.
Based at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va., DeCA operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families.