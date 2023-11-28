SpartanNash Names Amy McClellan EVP and Chief Customer Officer

SpartanNash has elevated Amy McClellan to EVP and chief customer officer. A two-time Progressive Grocer Top Women in Grocery award winner and a PG GenNext recipient, McClellan has been promoted three times in her four-year tenure at the Michigan-based food solutions company.

She moves up from her most recent position as SVP and chief marketing officer. In this expanded role, McClellan will lead growth within the company’s wholesale business and oversee customer engagements for all national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers and the U.S. Defense Commissary Agency (DECA) and military exchanges. She will oversee field merchandising, sales operations, customer service and value-added services to help SpartanNash customers succeed.

McClellan will leverage her career and company insights in her latest role. She started in the industry as a teenager, rising from a cashier at Martin’s Super Markets to SVP of retail at that banner. Martin’s was acquired by SpartanNash in 2019.

At SpartanNash, she played a key role in expanding the distribution of OwnBrands products and led the launch of the Fresh & Finest deli, bakery, produce and meat store brand lines and the Finest Reserve premium portfolio. In addition to her day-to-day duties, she serves on the SpartanNash Foundation board of trustees and on the board of Buehler’s Fresh Foods.

"As a former wholesale customer herself and a grocery industry veteran, Amy brings tremendous breadth and depth of experience to this role," said CEO Tony Sarsam. "She will be a passionate advocate for our customers, helping them grow their business with a strategic OwnBrands product mix and other SpartanNash services and solutions."

McClellan succeeds the departing David Sisk, who is credited with bolstering SpartanNash’s partnership with DECA and who oversaw a streamlining of the organization’s sales group.

"David has been a thoughtful PeopleFirst leader and a supportive partner and advocate for SpartanNash customers. We are grateful for his contributions and wish our friend the best in his next chapter," added Sarsam.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers.