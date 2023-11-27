Festival Foods Appoints VP of Finance

Skogen's Festival Foods has promoted Crystal Seiler to the role of VP of finance.

Crystal Seiler, recently recognized as a Rising Star in Progressive Grocer’s 2023 Top Women in Grocery awards, joined Festival Foods in 2020 as finance director, bringing more than 15 years of experience to the position. In her time with the company, Seiler has made significant contributions including spearheading the transformation of finance and accounting functions to deliver precise and insightful financial information. She led the team to select, trial and pilot cash recyclers.

Seiler also holds a key leadership position in the implementation of Symphony RetailAI for Festival Foods. The grocer selected the Symphony RetailAI Master Data Management solution to establish a data foundation to sustain its rapid growth as it executes on its end-to-end technology roadmap. Seiler leveraged her experience from working on other projects of this magnitude to coach and guide the team on a design incorporating industry best practices and ensured that all business needs were accounted for in the midst of change.

Kirk Stoa, EVP and CFO at Festival Foods, expressed his confidence in Seiler for her new role, noting, “Crystal’s promotion to VP of finance is the result of the positive impact she’s made on our company thus far, and I’m confident she will continue to contribute to our financial strategies and the continued success of our organization.”

The company also recognized Seiler’s continuous dedication, leadership, strategic thinking and deep understanding of finance management. As VP of finance, Seiler will play a critical role in constructing and leading financial strategies to continue the success of Festival Foods.

Festival Foods employs more than 8,000 full- and part-time associates at 40 full-service supermarkets across the state of Wisconsin. The De Pere, Wis.-based grocer is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.