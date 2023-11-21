Publix Makes Officer Promotions Following C-Suite Shakeup

Following several key leadership changes, Publix Super Markets has announced three additional officer promotions. Effective Jan. 1, VP of Product Business Development for Grocery Norman Badger will be promoted to SVP of retail operations; Business Development Director of Alcoholic Beverages Chris Shaw will become VP of product business development for grocery; and Director of Facility Refrigeration and Energy Management Mikhael Ser will become VP of facilities.

The promotions will take place as CEO Todd Jones becomes executive chairman, President Kevin Murphy is promoted to CEO and SVP John Goff is promoted to president, effective Jan. 2.

“We are excited for Norman, Chris and Mikhael to take the next step in their Publix careers,” said Murphy. “Preparing associates for opportunity is part of our culture, and we look forward to seeing what they will accomplish in their new roles.”

For his part, Badger joined Publix in 1995 as a front service clerk, was promoted to store manager in 2007, district manager in 2014, regional director in 2017 and to his current position in 2021. Shaw joined Publix in 1990 as a front service clerk, was promoted to procurement manager in 2004, grocery product buyer in 2006 and category manager in 2011.

Ser joined the regional grocer in 2013 as manager of construction, and moved to his current position in 2021. In his new role, Ser will oversee facilities services, maintenance and support.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has more than 1,350 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia, and more than 250,000 associates. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the Best Regional Grocery Chains in America.