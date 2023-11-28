Fareway President Earns Retail Leader of the Year Award From IGIA

The Iowa Grocery Industry Association (IGIA) has recognized Fareway Stores Inc. President Garrett Piklapp as the 2023 Retail Leader of the Year during its 2023 Hall of Fame Dinner on Nov. 6, at The Sheraton West Des Moines.

The Retail Leader of the Year Award was initiated in 1982 to recognize a retailer professional in Iowa for their outstanding work ethic and commitment to their company, employees and community. Winners are nominated by their peers, and nominations are reviewed by the Hall of Fame selection committee. The final selection is made based upon contributions to the grocery industry, years of grocery industry involvement, membership and participation, contributions to IGIA superior customer service and community involvement, and creating a positive environment for the grocery industry.

“Being honored as Retail Leader of the Year is special,” said Piklapp. “This award has recognized the giants of our industry for many years, and it’s humbling to share this award with those individuals.”

Garrett has been with Fareway since 2008, initially joining as the first-ever general counsel to the company, and then moving to roles as VP, SVP, EVP and, most recently, being promoted to president in 2021. Additionally, he is involved with Hope Lutheran Church, volunteers with Ballard Community Schools, and enjoys being part of local government and political campaign work.

“We’re honored to recognize Garrett’s leadership and contributions to the IGIA, the grocery industry and Fareway,” said Michelle Hurd, president of Urbandale-based IGIA, which “is proud to work alongside him and his commitment to the industry, which made him the perfect candidate for this year’s Retail Leader of the Year.”

Other IGIA Hall of Fame award winners include:

Speed Herrig, Cookies Food Products – Lifetime Achievement Award

Brett Spiker, Hy-Vee Inc. – Volunteer of the Year Award

Doug Beech, Casey’s General Stores – Legislative Leadership Award

Mueller Yurgae Associates – Supplier of the Year Award

Family-owned Fareway employs more than 12,000 associates in its 135-plus stores located in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The Boone, Iowa-based company is No. 90 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the grocer a 2023 Top Regional.