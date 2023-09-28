Ollie's Opens 1st Store in Iowa, Its 500th Overall

"It's a very exciting week for Ollie's as we open our 500th store in Iowa — our 30th state — and we are grateful to our team members and customers who have helped us reach this important milestone," said John Swygert, Ollie’s president and CEO. "As we continue our journey to open more than 1,050 stores, building a distribution center strategically located in Illinois allows us to efficiently meet demand and deliver outstanding deals to our customers at the lowest possible prices while we expand our national footprint."
Value-seeking shoppers across nearly all income levels drove an especially strong second-quarter performance by Ollie's. Financial results for the period ending July 29 were positive, as customers sought deals on a range of consumable and nonconsumable goods.
The food category fueled many of the Q2 sales gains. Ollie's stores carry a variety of food and beverage products, such as rice, coffee pods, cereal, energy drinks and snacks, sold at up to 50% off traditional grocery prices. Other top-performing categories included candy, summer furniture, lawn and garden items, and housewares.
Total net sales for the second quarter rose 13.7% to reach $515.5 million, and comp sales climbed 7.9% from the prior-year increase of 1.2%. Operating income rose by a whopping 217.5% to $52.5 million, while net income jumped 199.2% to $42.2 million and adjusted EBITDA surged 146.7% in that time frame.
One of America’s largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, Harrisburg, Pa.-based Ollie's offers extreme value on brand-name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids, and more. The company currently employs more than 11,000 team members across 30 states.