Ollie's Opens 1st Store in Iowa, Its 500th Overall

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is celebrating two major milestones this week with the grand opening of its 500th store in Iowa City, Iowa, and the "Topping Out" ceremony of its first Midwest distribution center, in Princeton, Ill.

Located at 1660 Sycamore Street, the new Iowa store also marks the Ollie’s entrance into its 30th state.

Over in Princeton, Ollie's gathered officials from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, the city of Princeton, and ARCO Design Build to celebrate a significant construction milestone for the new Ollie's distribution center. In a time-honored tradition known as Topping Out, a signed steel beam was placed on the roof of the Illinois facility to signal the next phase of construction of the more than 615,000-square-foot distribution center. Scheduled to open in 2024, the new center will service all nine of Ollie's stores in Illinois, as well as more than 150 stores across the Midwest, including the 500th store in Iowa City. With a capital investment of more than $75 million over the next few years, the location will create 200-plus full-time jobs.

"We are looking forward to expanding into the Midwest market and delighted to deliver Real Brands and Real Bargains on products that shoppers need and use in their everyday lives. The construction of our first distribution center in the Midwest will give us the capacity to service an additional 150 to 175 stores, supporting the next leg of our new store growth," said EVP and COO Eric van der Valk.

The company plans to open more than 1,050 stores as part of its nationwide expansion.