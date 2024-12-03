Allegiance Retail Services Launches New Checkout App

Allegiance Retail Services (ARS) is adding a more convenient option for shoppers, including some customers who are in the thick of the holiday shopping season. The co-op announced the launch of a new mobile payment option called Scan.Pay.Go., which is being rolled out first at a Ferreira Foodtown in Jackson Heights, Queens, N.Y.

With this service, customers can use the associated checkout app to scan barcodes while they shop and pay by scanning a QR code near the exit of the store. They can keep tabs on a running total of all items in their basket to better manage their grocery spend and can save time by skipping traditional checkout lines. ARS also pointed out that the digital receipts also cut down on the use of paper, making it a greener choice.

[RELATED: Geissler’s 1st to Replace Most Traditional Shopping Carts With Caper Carts]