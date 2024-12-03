 Skip to main content

Allegiance Retail Services Launches New Checkout App

Co-op’s Scan.Pay.Go now available at Foodtown location in Queens, N.Y.
Lynn Petrak
Foodtown scan and pay
Shoppers at a Foodtown in Queens are the first to try ARS's new frictionless checkout app.

Allegiance Retail Services (ARS) is adding a more convenient option for shoppers, including some customers who are in the thick of the holiday shopping season. The co-op announced the launch of a new mobile payment option called Scan.Pay.Go., which is being rolled out first at a Ferreira Foodtown in Jackson Heights, Queens, N.Y.

With this service, customers can use the associated checkout app to scan barcodes while they shop and pay by scanning a QR code near the exit of the store. They can keep tabs on a running total of all items in their basket to better manage their grocery spend and can save time by skipping traditional checkout lines. ARS also pointed out that the digital receipts also cut down on the use of paper, making it a greener choice. 

“The Scan. Pay. Go initiative marks a significant milestone in grocery retail innovation, aiming to redefine the shopping experience through advanced mobile solutions,” said Donna Zambo, VP and chief marketing officer at ARS. “This is one of many digital retail innovations we have planned in the coming months, which will transform how our customers shop our stores.” 

Jason Ferreira, owner of the Foodtown in Jackson Heights, said he is eager to see how shoppers engage with the new solution. “We love to provide our customers with the very best products and services in our stores.  And Scan. Pay. Go. gives our shoppers alternative checkout options to best fit their individual needs,” he asserted. 

Iselin, N.J.-based ARS supports more than 130 member-owned independent supermarkets, including Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Morton Williams, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets, Brigidos Fresh Market, Olive Tree Marketplace, Bloomingdale Supermarket by Foodtown and Shop n Bag, by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support. 

