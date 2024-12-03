Allegiance Retail Services Launches New Checkout App
Jason Ferreira, owner of the Foodtown in Jackson Heights, said he is eager to see how shoppers engage with the new solution. “We love to provide our customers with the very best products and services in our stores. And Scan. Pay. Go. gives our shoppers alternative checkout options to best fit their individual needs,” he asserted.
Iselin, N.J.-based ARS supports more than 130 member-owned independent supermarkets, including Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Morton Williams, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets, Brigidos Fresh Market, Olive Tree Marketplace, Bloomingdale Supermarket by Foodtown and Shop n Bag, by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support.