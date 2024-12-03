 Skip to main content

Big Y Investigates Skimmer Incident at Connecticut Stores

New England grocer discovered skimming devices at Milford and Stratford locations
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Big Y is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding skimming devices found in Connecticut stores.

On Oct. 29, Big Y Foods Inc. discovered that an unknown individual attached a skimming device to a single terminal at its store in Milford, Conn. Additionally, on Nov. 1, the food retailer found that the same unknown individual attached a skimming device to a single terminal in its Stratford, Conn., location. 

“We are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident, and we notified and are working with law enforcement,” according to a statement from the company. “We have inspected all of our terminals, and continue to do so. If we learn that any particular customer’s information was compromised, we will promptly notify them and provide them with additional information so that they can take steps to protect themselves.” 

As a best practice, Big Y advises customers to always review their bank and credit card statements for any signs of fraudulent activity and, if they have any questions or concerns, contact their bank or credit card company directly. 

If any Big Y customers have questions or concerns about this matter, they are being asked to contact the retailer at 1-800-828-2688 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. 

Big Y has experienced several skimming incidents this year. In June, it discovered a skimming device at both of its Naugatuck and Plainville supermarkets in Connecticut. 

At the start of the year, the grocer released a statement about finding skimming devices at multiple locations in Massachusetts between Dec. 19, 2023 and Jan.12, 2024.

Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, with 84 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, which together employ almost 12,000 associates. The company is No. 74 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.

