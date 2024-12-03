Big Y Investigates Skimmer Incident at Connecticut Stores

On Oct. 29, Big Y Foods Inc. discovered that an unknown individual attached a skimming device to a single terminal at its store in Milford, Conn. Additionally, on Nov. 1, the food retailer found that the same unknown individual attached a skimming device to a single terminal in its Stratford, Conn., location.

“We are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident, and we notified and are working with law enforcement,” according to a statement from the company. “We have inspected all of our terminals, and continue to do so. If we learn that any particular customer’s information was compromised, we will promptly notify them and provide them with additional information so that they can take steps to protect themselves.”

As a best practice, Big Y advises customers to always review their bank and credit card statements for any signs of fraudulent activity and, if they have any questions or concerns, contact their bank or credit card company directly.