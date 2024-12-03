Big Y Investigates Skimmer Incident at Connecticut Stores
If any Big Y customers have questions or concerns about this matter, they are being asked to contact the retailer at 1-800-828-2688 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Big Y has experienced several skimming incidents this year. In June, it discovered a skimming device at both of its Naugatuck and Plainville supermarkets in Connecticut.
At the start of the year, the grocer released a statement about finding skimming devices at multiple locations in Massachusetts between Dec. 19, 2023 and Jan.12, 2024.
Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, with 84 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, which together employ almost 12,000 associates. The company is No. 74 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.