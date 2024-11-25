Blue Yonder Dealing With Ransomware Attack

An industry analyst weighed in on the security issue. “The cyberattack on Blue Yonder is yet another reminder that retailers are at risk in the U.S., UK and in other global locations and they should brace for cyberattacks during the holiday season. This attack was likely calculated as the hackers are aware that the Thanksgiving Holiday is approaching and disruptions in the supply chain will leave many grocery stores in the U.S. with empty shelves at the worst possible time,” remarked Dan Lattimer, VP at Semperis, a firm specializing in active directory security, adding, “Kudos to Blue Yonder for dealing with this cyberattack head on but we still don’t know how far reaching the business disruptions will be in the UK, U.S. and other countries.” He also cited Semperis’ recently released holiday risk report showing that 70% of organizations have been victimized by ransomware in the past 12 months.

Based in Scottsdale, Az., Blue Yonder was acquired by Panasonic in 2021. In the United States, the company’s customers include large chains such as Albertsons Cos., The Kroger Co. and Wegmans and banners like Harris Teeter. In October, Blue Yonder reported that its 31 new customers expanded their footprint or added the company’s services during the third quarter of its fiscal year, including BJ’s Wholesale Club and Sheetz. As of press time, U.S. grocers have not yet commented on the attack and if has affected their operations.

The hack on Blue Yonder’s environment comes on the heels of another industry disruption. Earlier this month, Ahold Delhaize was hit by a cyberattack that led to some product shortages at its Hannaford and Stop & Shop stores.