Hannaford’s Investigation Into Cybersecurity Breach Continues

“We hope our customers and associates understand that we are taking steps to conduct a thorough investigation," said a company statement dated Nov. 20. "We deeply value the relationship with our customers and appreciate their patience. We recognize the high trust that is placed in us to nourish their families and communities.

"During this important time of year, we intend to do what we do best: Our caring associates are focused on our customers – and doing everything we can to meet their needs."

Hannaford operates almost 190 stores, most with full-service pharmacies, in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.