March Is National Nutrition Month
Connect to Others
Getting together with others usually means gathering around food. Food can evoke memories, connect to a culture or continue a special tradition. The smells, tastes and appearances of dishes that have stood the test of time can bring about both a social and emotional attachment to food. Help shoppers build their carts for moments that matter by distributing recipe cards for trusted favorites or offering deeper discounts for holiday food inspiration. This includes healthier fare during National Nutrition Month, such as reduced-sodium plant- or animal-based ham, vegetables such as cabbage and asparagus, or reduced-sodium stews.
Connect to Self
Eating well is not only necessary to sustain life, but it also can be an act of self-care. A routine of intentional food purchases, preparation and planning can be empowering for our health. Make it that much easier for your shoppers to build their confidence through transparency in packaging or implementing nutrition rating systems (such as Kroger’s OptUP program powered by bitewell’s FoodHealth Score). Engage with evidence-based wellness messaging via marketing materials or in-store radio using your team of health experts such as registered dietitians and pharmacists. Consider ushering your shoppers to other parts of the store that can help them achieve their health goals, such as a sports equipment area, a kitchen gadget aisle or a clothing department that includes workout gear.
The month of March is a terrific time to tap into health-centered efforts at your retailer while honoring National Nutrition Month and the 2025 theme of Food Connects Us. Your grocery retailer can be the ultimate link to building customer trust and loyalty through recognizing food’s connection to agriculture, others and self.