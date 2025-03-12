 Skip to main content

March Is National Nutrition Month

Grocers can help customers connect to agriculture, others and self in efforts to support nutrition and health
Molly Hembree, MS, RD, LD
Nutrition
Grocery retailers can be the ultimate link to building customer trust and loyalty through recognizing food’s connection to agriculture, others and self.

As springtime approaches and the month of March is upon us, the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics celebrates its annual campaign, National Nutrition Month. This campaign began in 1973 and continues each year to highlight the importance of making informed food choices, as well as creating good physical activity habits. This year, the theme is “Food Connects Us,” with a special tribute to the significance of building a healthy relationship with food and recognizing how food links each of us to important foundations like culture, family and friends. This month is the perfect opportunity to help your customers see how to connect specifically to agriculture, others and self in efforts to support shoppers’ nutrition and health.

Connect to Agriculture

Many of us want to learn more about the origins of our food and its journey from farm to plate. Consumers often seek out products and various foods that are grown locally or have been transported the least amount of miles to reach store shelves, and therefore home kitchens. When customers feel a stronger link to their community via the products they purchase, it can build a sense of trust and keep them engaged in the shopping experience at your retailer. Encourage your stores to get in touch with nearby farmers for food storytelling and showcase products that have been grown and harvested nearby. This can be taken a step further by disclosing growing methods that local farmers employ to bring the best-quality product to your stores, or by encouraging patrons to contact your suppliers to learn more about how items were produced.

[RELATED: Big Y Supermarkets Get Organic Veggies From Future Farmers]

Connect to Others 

Getting together with others usually means gathering around food. Food can evoke memories, connect to a culture or continue a special tradition. The smells, tastes and appearances of dishes that have stood the test of time can bring about both a social and emotional attachment to food. Help shoppers build their carts for moments that matter by distributing recipe cards for trusted favorites or offering deeper discounts for holiday food inspiration. This includes healthier fare during National Nutrition Month, such as reduced-sodium plant- or animal-based ham, vegetables such as cabbage and asparagus, or reduced-sodium stews. 

Connect to Self

Eating well is not only necessary to sustain life, but it also can be an act of self-care. A routine of intentional food purchases, preparation and planning can be empowering for our health. Make it that much easier for your shoppers to build their confidence through transparency in packaging or implementing nutrition rating systems (such as Kroger’s OptUP program powered by bitewell’s FoodHealth Score). Engage with evidence-based wellness messaging via marketing materials or in-store radio using your team of health experts such as registered dietitians and pharmacists. Consider ushering your shoppers to other parts of the store that can help them achieve their health goals, such as a sports equipment area, a kitchen gadget aisle or a clothing department that includes workout gear.

The month of March is a terrific time to tap into health-centered efforts at your retailer while honoring National Nutrition Month and the 2025 theme of Food Connects Us. Your grocery retailer can be the ultimate link to building customer trust and loyalty through recognizing food’s connection to agriculture, others and self. 

