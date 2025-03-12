March Is National Nutrition Month

As springtime approaches and the month of March is upon us, the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics celebrates its annual campaign, National Nutrition Month. This campaign began in 1973 and continues each year to highlight the importance of making informed food choices, as well as creating good physical activity habits. This year, the theme is “Food Connects Us,” with a special tribute to the significance of building a healthy relationship with food and recognizing how food links each of us to important foundations like culture, family and friends. This month is the perfect opportunity to help your customers see how to connect specifically to agriculture, others and self in efforts to support shoppers’ nutrition and health.

Connect to Agriculture

Many of us want to learn more about the origins of our food and its journey from farm to plate. Consumers often seek out products and various foods that are grown locally or have been transported the least amount of miles to reach store shelves, and therefore home kitchens. When customers feel a stronger link to their community via the products they purchase, it can build a sense of trust and keep them engaged in the shopping experience at your retailer. Encourage your stores to get in touch with nearby farmers for food storytelling and showcase products that have been grown and harvested nearby. This can be taken a step further by disclosing growing methods that local farmers employ to bring the best-quality product to your stores, or by encouraging patrons to contact your suppliers to learn more about how items were produced.

