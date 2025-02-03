 Skip to main content

Kroger Shoppers Receive Free Personalized Tips on Eating Healthier

New coaching program for loyalty members helps customers achieve wellness and nutrition goals
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Columbus,OH - Circa July 2017: Kroger Supermarket. The Kroger Co. is One of the World's Largest Grocery Retailers.; Shutterstock ID 1218526141
Kroger Health has brought free OptUP Your Nutrition coaching to Kroger Plus loyalty customers to help them achieve their wellness goals.

Kroger Health, the health care division of The Kroger Co., has introduced OptUP Your Nutrition, a new free nutrition coaching program to help customers achieve their health- and-wellness goals through customized nutrition tips and tools to support healthier eating.

The program provides Kroger Plus loyalty customers with a free 30-minute virtual nutrition coaching session with a Kroger Health registered dietitian.

"Our customers are looking for ways to improve their overall health and achieve their wellness goals," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. "OptUP Your Nutrition is designed to equip every customer with the tools and information they need to make smarter, more informed nutrition decisions. By helping people take small, meaningful steps toward healthier eating, we are making it easier to support their total well-being and long-term health journey."

Registered dietitians will coach customers on healthy eating and budget-friendly and meal-planning recipe tips. In addition, dietitians will demonstrate how customers can explore the FoodHealth Score powered by bitewell, which scores products based on the nutrient density and quality of ingredients in the food. They'll also introduce MyNutrition Insights, which will customers to better understand the nutritional value of purchases while tracking them over time.  

"At Kroger Health, we are dedicated to making healthy living easy and accessible for everyone," said Laura Brown, head of nutrition at Kroger. "OptUP Your Nutrition offers our customers a unique way to receive credible, customized nutrition information that can make a lasting, positive impact on their family's health and well-being at no cost and from anywhere they can connect online."

An OptUP Your Nutrition coaching session isn't conditioned on the provision or purchase of any future products or services. Kroger Plus loyalty program membership is available to the general public on equal terms and conditions and regardless of health insurance status. 

Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. Its health care division, Kroger Health, serves more than 17 million patients annually. The grocer employs nearly 420,000 associates and is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of its Retailers of the Century.

