Kroger Shoppers Receive Free Personalized Tips on Eating Healthier

Kroger Health has brought free OptUP Your Nutrition coaching to Kroger Plus loyalty customers to help them achieve their wellness goals.

Kroger Health, the health care division of The Kroger Co., has introduced OptUP Your Nutrition, a new free nutrition coaching program to help customers achieve their health- and-wellness goals through customized nutrition tips and tools to support healthier eating.

The program provides Kroger Plus loyalty customers with a free 30-minute virtual nutrition coaching session with a Kroger Health registered dietitian.

"Our customers are looking for ways to improve their overall health and achieve their wellness goals," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. "OptUP Your Nutrition is designed to equip every customer with the tools and information they need to make smarter, more informed nutrition decisions. By helping people take small, meaningful steps toward healthier eating, we are making it easier to support their total well-being and long-term health journey."