How Grocers Can Spur Natural, Organic Product Growth
“Emerging and established brands benefit from natural channel distribution, which elevates brand perception and trust,” noted Fleming. “Distribution across other retail channels ensures that all natural and organic shopper needs are met.”
The study also found that today’s shoppers have no more clarity on the differentiation of “natural” and “organic” than they did when polled in 2022. While the industry defines the terms separately, there’s no difference to many shoppers, resulting in confusion about product benefits and misperceptions regarding taste and price.
- 40% of all shoppers believe that “natural” and “organic” mean the same thing or aren’t sure of the difference, rising to 50% for conventional shoppers.
- Confusion contributes to 18% of conventional shoppers not buying natural and organic products because they don’t know enough about the difference.
- 72% of conventional shoppers identify affordability as the top reason for not buying natural or organic in the previous six months.
- Natural and organic shoppers have a positive perception of product taste, while conventional shoppers don’t.
“This is the time for natural and organic brands and retailers to build direct connections with consumers, informing them of the facts and benefits of the products, dispelling misperceptions, and driving trial and loyalty,” advised John Carroll, president, digital commerce and advanced analytics at Acosta. “We know from our studies that transparency is highly important to health-conscious consumers who no longer trust brand marketing messaging they believe is healthwashed. Shoppers are turning to digital tools and online communities to gather product information.”
Consumers find out about new items most often via social media, friends or family (52%), and search engines (43%). After discovering a new item, most shoppers (57%) seek more information and availability using search engines.
“To educate consumers, we need to develop customized messaging for target audiences, implementing a toolkit of retail media, product detail page (PDP) content management and in-store strategies to create an informative, seamless experience,” added Carroll. “We know that consumers are willing to pay more when they understand the benefits and value of natural and organic products, and they are looking for trusted resources to gain product knowledge.”
Shopper research for the study was conducted Oct. 18-29, 2024, with 1,521 shoppers, members of the company’s proprietary Shopper Community, comprising more than 40,000 demographically diverse shoppers across the United States.
On Wednesday, March 5, Acosta Group will sponsor the keynote, “The State of Natural & Organic,” from 8:30-10 a.m. PST at Expo West in the Marriott Marquis Ballroom Center. Ashley Roehm, president, Acosta, an Acosta Group agency, will provide opening comments. Later that day, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. PST, Risch is participating in an educational session, “Growing Success at Retail: Who Are Today’s Organic and Regenerative Shoppers?” a panel discussion with leading industry experts, in the Marriott Grand Ballroom E.