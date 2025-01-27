Acosta Group Ready to Help Retailers, Brands Win
In an era marked by rapid change and unprecedented challenges, the Acosta Group is demonstrating how a blend of storied tradition, cutting-edge innovation, and strategic vision can pave the way for success.
Founded in 1927 as the Acosta agency, Jacksonville, Fla.-based Acosta Group today is an omnichannel collective of retail, marketing and foodservice agencies positioning itself as the ultimate growth partner for the world’s leading brands and retailers.
In an exclusive interview with Progressive Grocer, Brian Wynne, CEO and president of Acosta Group, explained how the company can help drive profitable growth for brands and retailers in any macro environment by connecting them with consumers however and wherever they shop.
“I think 2025 is the moment our company is built for, because brand owners and retailers need to drive growth and they need to do it cost-effectively,” Wynne said. “Over the last four years, we have substantially widened the suite of services we offer. And we are typically able to provide those services for less than anybody can.”
Reimagining a Legacy
Wynne stepped into his role as CEO of Acosta Group in 2020, a pivotal time when the COVID-19 pandemic was reshaping consumer behavior and market dynamics. With a deep understanding of Acosta Group’s legacy and a forward-thinking mindset, Wynne embarked on a journey to transform the organization into a brand-building engine.
“Acosta Group is nearly a hundred years old, with deep-rooted retailer connections,” Wynne said. “But we needed to reimagine the company for the modern marketplace.”
This transformation required a dual focus: investing in internal capabilities and executing strategic acquisitions to create a comprehensive suite of services. The objective was not just to grow in size but also to enhance the company’s ability to help clients achieve their ambitions. “We weren’t trying to buy our way to become bigger,” Wynne emphasized. “We aimed to identify and acquire capabilities that would make us great at helping our clients grow.”
Strategic Acquisitions
One of the first major moves under Wynne’s leadership was the acquisition of CORE Foodservice in 2020, a bold decision made during a time when the restaurant industry was facing unprecedented challenges. Despite widespread closures, Acosta Group doubled down, creating what is now the largest and most progressive foodservice agency in North America. This acquisition set the tone for a series of additional strategic investments over the past few years, including OeP, Impact Group, Premium Retail Services, Product Connections and CROSSMARK, each chosen to address specific gaps and enhance service offerings.
Wynne says Acosta and CROSSMARK are now sort of the front doors into Acosta Group.
“A brand owner can come through CROSSMARK or Acosta and get a full suite of services,” Wynne said. “And once they're in the house, they have access to all the other agencies and support systems that are associated with Acosta Group. So if you come in through CROSSMARK, you can access our CORE Foodservice team. If you come in through Acosta, you can access our CORE Foodservice team.”
But there’s other ways to leverage the full breadth of the Acosta Group collective, Wynne said.
“Maybe a foodservice customer might need help with in-store demo,” he commented. “Our new Product Connections division can now provide that service to our CORE Foodservice brands that weren't able to access that service before. Same with our digital service group; if you need digital help, we can get it for you. So I think of Acosta and CROSSMARK as our two retail front doors. And then once you're in the house, you have access to all of the suite of services that Acosta Group can provide.”
Bridging Retail and Foodservice
A unique strength of Acosta Group is its ability to operate at the intersection of grocery retail and foodservice. Retailers are increasingly investing in foodservice offerings to meet consumer demand for fresh and customizable meal solutions. Acosta Group’s CORE Foodservice team works in tandem with retail and brand experts to provide tailored solutions that capitalize on these trends.
“Growth happens at the intersection points — whether it’s retail and foodservice or in-store and online,” Wynne explained. By leveraging expertise across both domains, Acosta Group enables its partners to seize opportunities and navigate the blurred lines between channels.
Navigating those lines is especially important this year, Wynne said.
“Over the last couple of years, brands and retailers got a lot of growth out of pricing,” Wynne said. “That's a little bit more elusive as we move into 2025. That tool is not there as much as it used to be. So brand owners and retailers are trying to find ways to drive unit sales and do it really cost effectively.”
Acosta Group’s unique model aggregates costs across multiple entities, delivering significant savings. This allows clients to reinvest in innovation, retail media and other growth initiatives. “We help brands sell and save money,” Wynne noted. “By doing so, we empower them to allocate resources strategically and achieve sustainable growth.”
Expanding Digital Commerce
Recognizing the growing importance of digital commerce, Acosta Group has built a robust e-commerce division to help clients win both on physical shelves and online. This division caters to a wide range of clients, from small entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 companies, and has become one of Acosta Group’s fastest-growing business units.
“We’ve embedded teams at major online retailers, making us an invaluable partner for brand owners of all sizes,” Wynne explained. By integrating digital and physical strategies, Acosta Group ensures that brands can adapt to the blurred lines of the omnichannel consumer.
“You have to be able to help brands win on the physical shelf and the digital shelf,” Wynne said. “We knew that back in 2020. We had some capability there. But we felt like we needed to really up our game. So we went out and acquired a company with folks that are really experts at that and tried to transfer that knowledge around the company. We've done that. And now our digital business will be our fastest growing business for the foreseeable future.”
People and Partnerships
Another focus for Acosta Group has been its deep commitment to its people and partners. “Our secret sauce is our people,” Wynne emphasized. “If we have the best 60,000 people in the industry, we win.” This philosophy has driven Acosta Group to invest heavily in its workforce, ensuring that employees are not only skilled but also motivated and aligned with the company’s mission.
Acosta Group has doubled down on leadership development, launching rotational programs for new hires, mid-career professionals and senior executives. These initiatives ensure that employees are well-versed in every aspect of the business, fostering agility and innovation across the organization.
This commitment extends to partnerships with retailers and brand owners. Acosta Group’s unique ability to provide cost-effective, end-to-end solutions makes it an indispensable ally in the quest for growth. “We are an aggregator, allowing our partners to save money and reinvest in their priorities,” Wynne explained. “We’re built for today’s challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities.”
The acquisition of Premium in 2021 exemplifies this approach, bringing advanced field-based technology to the forefront. By consolidating all field teams onto a common platform, Acosta Group has significantly enhanced efficiency and effectiveness.
As Acosta Group enters 2025, it is clear that the company is positioned for sustained success. By combining its rich legacy with a forward-thinking approach, Acosta Group is not just adapting to the modern marketplace but actively shaping its future on a global scale. Last September, the company announced another acquisition: Dee Set Group, an industry-leading retail and field marketing services provider in the United Kingdom. The acquisition positions Acosta Europe as the UK's most comprehensive agency provider of multi-channel digital and physical field sales solutions to serve retailers and branded manufacturers of all sizes.
With powerhouse capabilities, top talent, and a relentless focus on helping its partners grow, Acosta Group is set to lead the industry for decades to come.
“One of the things I always think about is, what are brand owners and retailers going to need in five years?,” Wynne said. “And then we try to figure out how do we build that capability to help support what they're going to need in five years? That's really important for us to do, and we will continue to do that.”