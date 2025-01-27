Acosta Group Ready to Help Retailers, Brands Win

In an era marked by rapid change and unprecedented challenges, the Acosta Group is demonstrating how a blend of storied tradition, cutting-edge innovation, and strategic vision can pave the way for success.

Founded in 1927 as the Acosta agency, Jacksonville, Fla.-based Acosta Group today is an omnichannel collective of retail, marketing and foodservice agencies positioning itself as the ultimate growth partner for the world’s leading brands and retailers.

In an exclusive interview with Progressive Grocer, Brian Wynne, CEO and president of Acosta Group, explained how the company can help drive profitable growth for brands and retailers in any macro environment by connecting them with consumers however and wherever they shop.

“I think 2025 is the moment our company is built for, because brand owners and retailers need to drive growth and they need to do it cost-effectively,” Wynne said. “Over the last four years, we have substantially widened the suite of services we offer. And we are typically able to provide those services for less than anybody can.”

Reimagining a Legacy

Wynne stepped into his role as CEO of Acosta Group in 2020, a pivotal time when the COVID-19 pandemic was reshaping consumer behavior and market dynamics. With a deep understanding of Acosta Group’s legacy and a forward-thinking mindset, Wynne embarked on a journey to transform the organization into a brand-building engine.

“Acosta Group is nearly a hundred years old, with deep-rooted retailer connections,” Wynne said. “But we needed to reimagine the company for the modern marketplace.”

This transformation required a dual focus: investing in internal capabilities and executing strategic acquisitions to create a comprehensive suite of services. The objective was not just to grow in size but also to enhance the company’s ability to help clients achieve their ambitions. “We weren’t trying to buy our way to become bigger,” Wynne emphasized. “We aimed to identify and acquire capabilities that would make us great at helping our clients grow.”

Strategic Acquisitions

One of the first major moves under Wynne’s leadership was the acquisition of CORE Foodservice in 2020, a bold decision made during a time when the restaurant industry was facing unprecedented challenges. Despite widespread closures, Acosta Group doubled down, creating what is now the largest and most progressive foodservice agency in North America. This acquisition set the tone for a series of additional strategic investments over the past few years, including OeP, Impact Group, Premium Retail Services, Product Connections and CROSSMARK, each chosen to address specific gaps and enhance service offerings.

Wynne says Acosta and CROSSMARK are now sort of the front doors into Acosta Group.

“A brand owner can come through CROSSMARK or Acosta and get a full suite of services,” Wynne said. “And once they're in the house, they have access to all the other agencies and support systems that are associated with Acosta Group. So if you come in through CROSSMARK, you can access our CORE Foodservice team. If you come in through Acosta, you can access our CORE Foodservice team.”

But there’s other ways to leverage the full breadth of the Acosta Group collective, Wynne said.

“Maybe a foodservice customer might need help with in-store demo,” he commented. “Our new Product Connections division can now provide that service to our CORE Foodservice brands that weren't able to access that service before. Same with our digital service group; if you need digital help, we can get it for you. So I think of Acosta and CROSSMARK as our two retail front doors. And then once you're in the house, you have access to all of the suite of services that Acosta Group can provide.”