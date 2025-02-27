 Skip to main content

Purpose Pledge to Launch at Expo West

Companies invited to pledge commitment to criteria defining what it means to operate on the principles of stakeholder approach to capitalism
Purpose Pledge invites established and emerging companies to pledge their commitment to 10 key areas defining specific criteria for what it means to operate a business on the principles of a stakeholder approach to capitalism.

Purpose Pledge, a new business community for purpose-driven companies, will launch at Natural Products Expo West 2025, scheduled to take place in Anaheim, Calif., March 4-7. Initiated by natural soap brand Dr. Bronner’s, worker cooperative LIFT Economy and nonprofit organization One Step Closer (OSC), Purpose Pledge invites established and emerging companies to pledge their commitment to 10 key areas defining specific criteria for what it means to operate a business on the principles of a stakeholder approach to capitalism. 

Participating pilot companies are Dr. Bronner’s, Gaia Herbs, Guayakí Yerba Mate, Kuli Kuli, Lundberg Family Farms, Mountain Rose Herbs, MUD\WTR, Nature’s Path Organic Foods, Numi Tea, Organically Grown Co., Pachamama Coffee Farmers, Philosopher Foods, SIMPLi and Wildway. Purpose Pledge will be led as a project of OSC. 

“The Purpose Pledge is a call for meaningful action, not just intention,” explained Lara Dickinson, co-founder and executive director of Piedmont, Calif.-based OSC. “We’re inviting the world’s most exceptional purpose-driven companies to challenge themselves and each other to take even bigger steps forward. I believe that this effort can be a global beacon for change in how business is done. Grounded in alignment with One Step Closer’s commitment to developmental leadership and systemic transformation, the Purpose Pledge fosters accountability, clear goals and collaborative momentum to drive a ripple effect of positive change.”

The launch of Purpose Pledge will coincide with two other events of note: the debut of a video about Purpose Pledge’s mission, and an introductory address from David Bronner, cosmic engagement officer (CEO) of Vista, Calif.-based Dr. Bronner’s, at the State of Natural and Organic keynote, followed by an official launch event and happy hour where pilot brands will provide attendees the opportunity to learn more about the initiative’s goals and structure.

Specifically designed for companies in the food and beverage, health and wellness, personal care, and apparel sectors that manufacture products from land or ocean supply webs, Purpose Pledge offers companies a roadmap and support structure to meet stringent commitments while facilitating long-term, purpose-driven investment funding for companies in need of it.

“Business-as-usual profit primacy has led us into existential times,” asserted Kevin Bayuk, worker-owner of San Francisco-based LIFT Economy. “Change is necessary for humanity to navigate into a livable future. The commitment of a community of companies to the Purpose Pledge marks a critical leap forward, inspiring businesses to meaningfully contribute to the long arc of transformation of the economy.”

2025 marks the start of the Purpose Pledge pilot program, under which the participating companies will embark on a multiyear journey to fulfill the 10 Purpose Pledge commitments. These pilot brands will receive support from, and themselves contribute to a developmental community that emphasizes openness, resource-sharing, and support mutual progress as companies overcome various challenges in pursuit of the pledge commitments.

The 10 Purpose Pledge commitments are:

  1. Product Quality

  2. Independent Governance

  3. Supply Web Integrity

  4. Fair and Balanced Compensation

  5. Living Wage

  6. Inclusion

  7. Community Engagement

  8. Climate Positivity

  9. Circularity for Zero Waste

  10. Capability Building

“The organic and natural products industry has been pioneering ecological, healthy and socially responsible products for decades,” said Bronner. “I think my grandfather Emanuel Bronner would be amazed to see how far we have come, but also dismayed by the state of the world today. As a society, we have to collectively embrace an economy based on ethical and not extractive and exploitative business practices. Purpose Pledge is an invitation for companies to rise and journey toward that just and healthy economy together.”

Earlier this month, Dr. Bronner’s revealed that it will discontinue its B Corp Certification and not renew with B Lab, the global organization that manages the certification program for socially conscious companies. The move follows a multiyear campaign by Dr. Bronner’s asking B Lab to improve the B Corp standard. 

