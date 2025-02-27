Purpose Pledge to Launch at Expo West
“Business-as-usual profit primacy has led us into existential times,” asserted Kevin Bayuk, worker-owner of San Francisco-based LIFT Economy. “Change is necessary for humanity to navigate into a livable future. The commitment of a community of companies to the Purpose Pledge marks a critical leap forward, inspiring businesses to meaningfully contribute to the long arc of transformation of the economy.”
2025 marks the start of the Purpose Pledge pilot program, under which the participating companies will embark on a multiyear journey to fulfill the 10 Purpose Pledge commitments. These pilot brands will receive support from, and themselves contribute to a developmental community that emphasizes openness, resource-sharing, and support mutual progress as companies overcome various challenges in pursuit of the pledge commitments.
The 10 Purpose Pledge commitments are:
Product Quality
Independent Governance
Supply Web Integrity
Fair and Balanced Compensation
Living Wage
Inclusion
Community Engagement
Climate Positivity
Circularity for Zero Waste
Capability Building
“The organic and natural products industry has been pioneering ecological, healthy and socially responsible products for decades,” said Bronner. “I think my grandfather Emanuel Bronner would be amazed to see how far we have come, but also dismayed by the state of the world today. As a society, we have to collectively embrace an economy based on ethical and not extractive and exploitative business practices. Purpose Pledge is an invitation for companies to rise and journey toward that just and healthy economy together.”
Earlier this month, Dr. Bronner’s revealed that it will discontinue its B Corp Certification and not renew with B Lab, the global organization that manages the certification program for socially conscious companies. The move follows a multiyear campaign by Dr. Bronner’s asking B Lab to improve the B Corp standard.