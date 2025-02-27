Purpose Pledge to Launch at Expo West

Purpose Pledge invites established and emerging companies to pledge their commitment to 10 key areas defining specific criteria for what it means to operate a business on the principles of a stakeholder approach to capitalism.

Purpose Pledge, a new business community for purpose-driven companies, will launch at Natural Products Expo West 2025, scheduled to take place in Anaheim, Calif., March 4-7. Initiated by natural soap brand Dr. Bronner’s, worker cooperative LIFT Economy and nonprofit organization One Step Closer (OSC), Purpose Pledge invites established and emerging companies to pledge their commitment to 10 key areas defining specific criteria for what it means to operate a business on the principles of a stakeholder approach to capitalism.

Participating pilot companies are Dr. Bronner’s, Gaia Herbs, Guayakí Yerba Mate, Kuli Kuli, Lundberg Family Farms, Mountain Rose Herbs, MUD\WTR, Nature’s Path Organic Foods, Numi Tea, Organically Grown Co., Pachamama Coffee Farmers, Philosopher Foods, SIMPLi and Wildway. Purpose Pledge will be led as a project of OSC.

“The Purpose Pledge is a call for meaningful action, not just intention,” explained Lara Dickinson, co-founder and executive director of Piedmont, Calif.-based OSC. “We’re inviting the world’s most exceptional purpose-driven companies to challenge themselves and each other to take even bigger steps forward. I believe that this effort can be a global beacon for change in how business is done. Grounded in alignment with One Step Closer’s commitment to developmental leadership and systemic transformation, the Purpose Pledge fosters accountability, clear goals and collaborative momentum to drive a ripple effect of positive change.”

The launch of Purpose Pledge will coincide with two other events of note: the debut of a video about Purpose Pledge’s mission, and an introductory address from David Bronner, cosmic engagement officer (CEO) of Vista, Calif.-based Dr. Bronner’s, at the State of Natural and Organic keynote, followed by an official launch event and happy hour where pilot brands will provide attendees the opportunity to learn more about the initiative’s goals and structure.

Specifically designed for companies in the food and beverage, health and wellness, personal care, and apparel sectors that manufacture products from land or ocean supply webs, Purpose Pledge offers companies a roadmap and support structure to meet stringent commitments while facilitating long-term, purpose-driven investment funding for companies in need of it.