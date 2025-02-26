Ahold Delhaize’s ‘Annual Report 2024’ Outlines Successful Year

The theme of Ahold Delhaize's annual report for 2024 is “Growing Together,” which spotlights how the company’s brands serve local customers and communities by focusing on their particular needs.

Ahold Delhaize has published its “Annual Report 2024,” which provides an overview of the retail conglomerate’s financial and nonfinancial performance in the past year.

“A proud moment in 2024 was when we launched our new Growing Together strategy, which includes an even stronger focus on the customer experience,” noted Ahold Delhaize President and CEO Frans Muller. “We have shared our ambition to accelerate growth for our company and drive sustainable value creation in the years to come. I’m pleased that our solid performance in 2024 provided us with a strong foundation for this future roadmap. I would like to thank my colleagues across all our brands, for their passion, dedication and care, which contributed to these results.”

Inspired by Ahold Delhaize’s current strategy, the theme of this year’s report is “Growing Together,” which spotlights how the company’s brands serve local customers and communities by focusing on their particular needs. “This deep local expertise and understanding is paired with scale and best practices shared across Ahold Delhaize,” explained Muller. “This is what ‘being big, starts small’ means, and it really is the foundation of our company.”

Included in the annual report is a strategic report featuring a message from Muller, an overview of the Growing Together strategy, the performance review, and a message from the supervisory board chair. There’s also a dedicated sustainability statements section that contains copious information on environmental, social and governance topics, in accordance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), an EU directive.

