Ahold Delhaize USA Focuses on Data-Driven Growth

Renewed partnership with Circana includes advanced analytics tools
Bridget Goldschmidt
The renewal of Ahold Delhaize USA's strategic partnership with Circana will ensure ongoing access to advanced analytic tools that spur innovation and facilitate deeper collaboration with CPG companies.

Ahold Delhaize USA has doubled down on its commitment to data-driven growth by renewing its strategic partnership with market research firm Circana LLC. The move bolsters the collaboration between the two entities, ensuring ongoing access to advanced analytic tools that spur innovation and facilitate deeper collaboration with consumer packaged goods companies. 

“This renewed focus underscores Ahold Delhaize USA’s dedication to staying ahead in a competitive and ever-evolving retail landscape by using data as a strategic advantage to create value for all stakeholders,” noted Ahold Delhaize USA Chief Digital Officer Keith Nicks. “Circana’s platform enables Ahold Delhaize USA companies to provide both CPG partners and internal teams with the tools and insights needed to make data-driven decisions.” 

Circana provides Ahold Delhaize USA companies with analytical support to inform decision-making, boost supply chain efficiencies and better understand shopper behaviors. In 2025, the partnership will introduce such new enhancements as:

  • A unified common product hierarchy (CPH) ensuring consistency and precision in data analysis
  • Enhanced reporting to simplify collaboration with streamlined insights
  • A comprehensive performance view offering a holistic perspective across all Ahold Delhaize USA brands
  • Innovative tools, among them such resources as a weekly shopper promotional evaluation tool and a supply chain forecast for more accurate demand planning and promotional effectiveness

“We are thrilled to extend our strategic partnership with Ahold Delhaize USA,” said Rob Hill, president of global retail at Chicago-based Circana. “We look forward to continuing to support Ahold Delhaize USA’s local brands in delivering value to their shoppers and partners.”

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The division encompasses five omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

