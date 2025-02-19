Ahold Delhaize USA Focuses on Data-Driven Growth

Circana provides Ahold Delhaize USA companies with analytical support to inform decision-making, boost supply chain efficiencies and better understand shopper behaviors. In 2025, the partnership will introduce such new enhancements as:

A unified common product hierarchy (CPH) ensuring consistency and precision in data analysis

Enhanced reporting to simplify collaboration with streamlined insights

A comprehensive performance view offering a holistic perspective across all Ahold Delhaize USA brands

Innovative tools , among them such resources as a weekly shopper promotional evaluation tool and a supply chain forecast for more accurate demand planning and promotional effectiveness

“We are thrilled to extend our strategic partnership with Ahold Delhaize USA,” said Rob Hill, president of global retail at Chicago-based Circana. “We look forward to continuing to support Ahold Delhaize USA’s local brands in delivering value to their shoppers and partners.”

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The division encompasses five omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.