A Modern Food Industry Must Have a Data Strategy

The Right Stuff

Tackling both issues requires the right talent, something that poses further challenges and opportunities for the food industry. Simply collecting the right data isn’t enough. Companies must also have the expertise to manage and turn data into insights, which will require rethinking how talent is recruited while simultaneously developing a culture where data is democratized and used in decision-making across the organization.

Attracting the right talent can be a daunting, if essential, first step. The food industry is already competing against other sectors that will likely either offer better compensation to top talent or that are perceived as being more innovative or, for a lack of a better term, “sexier,” than the food industry. Overcoming these hurdles must be an industry-wide priority.

Failure to modernize data infrastructures and systems, improve standards and transparency, and shift the culture of recruitment and data sharing will put food industry firms at a distinct competitive disadvantage, particularly when it comes to generative AI solutions that will shape the next wave of business and the ability to improve the consumer experience.

By aligning on data processes and standards, businesses across the industry can achieve better visibility into the supply chain that will help everyone with key metrics like in-stocks. Additionally, there are massive opportunities related to customer service and consumer engagement – particularly when it comes to loyalty data and metrics that can be used to optimize store performance – that will enhance the shopping experience and build more trust in our brands.

Broadly, the industry needs to take a hard look at what data provides a competitive advantage and what foundational, core information would be best shared to lift all boats. It’s also critical that all stakeholders work to standardize data so that efforts can be spent on differentiation and meeting consumer needs rather than collection. While the industry must work collectively, individual businesses must continue to create the right digital infrastructure to leverage data and take advantage of improved AI capabilities.

The food industry already invests heavily in employee training — an average of more than $600 per employee for food retailers and $750 per employee for suppliers — and both expect to increase these investments in the future. This workforce training and upskilling, combined with strategies to recruit tech talent, will help the food industry continue to take advantage of data to enhance the customer experience.

However, the benefits of improving business insights, encouraging further trading partner collaboration and elevating the consumer experience will be transformative, and it is essential that the industry works together to modernize and embrace the digital data revolution to best compete in the future.