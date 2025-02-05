Kroger Precision Marketing Now Offering Incremental Sales Measurement
PG: Provide an example of how this solution works, and what advertisers who use it can expect to see?
BS: Our approach uses a control audience that mirrors the exposed audience. The only difference is media exposure. By isolating and measuring the difference, we can confidently understand the true incremental impact. This methodology adheres to IAB [Interactive Advertising Bureau] standards and best practices for incremental sales measurement.
There’s no extra work or steps for advertisers. Reporting is available for KPM self-service advertisers using The Trade Desk DSP [demand-side platform] across display, streaming, audio and more. The reports show total and incremental uplift of sales, household penetration, units and visits.
PG: Which advertisers are eligible to use this solution?
BS: The reporting is in-market now. Any Kroger Precision Marketing campaign which meets minimal spend requirements through The Trade Desk is eligible.