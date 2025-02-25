Ahold Delhaize Nominates New Member to Supervisory Board
Additionally, former Sobeys President and CEO Bill McEwan, the board’s vice chair, will step down during the upcoming AGM after having served on Delhaize Group’s and Ahold Delhaize’s supervisory boards since 2011.
“We would like to thank Bill for his significant and outstanding contributions during his tenure to the supervisory board and as vice chair,” said Agnefjäll. “Over the years, we have valued his considerable experience and his good judgement. His extensive knowledge and international retail expertise will be greatly missed. We wish him all the best.”
Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups. The company’s family of local brands serves 63 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe, and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 402,000 associates in 7,716 grocery and specialty stores. The Ahold Delhaize USA division is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century. Loblaw Cos. operates more than 2,400 stores in Canada, with 190,000-plus full- and part-time employees. The Brampton, Ontario-based company is No. 10 on The PG 100.