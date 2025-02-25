 Skip to main content

Ahold Delhaize Nominates New Member to Supervisory Board

Per Bank is president and CEO of Loblaw Cos. Ltd.
Before joining Loblaw Cos. Ltd., Per Bank worked at such companies as Salling Group, Tesco, Coop and Mars.

Retail conglomerate Ahold Delhaize has nominated grocery executive Per Bank to serve on the company’s supervisory board. The board will propose his appointment and the reappointment of Jan Zijderveld at Ahold Delhaize’s annual general meeting of shareholders, which is scheduled for April 9.

Bank is a Danish national who is currently president and CEO of Canadian grocer Loblaw Cos. Ltd. Before joining that company, he worked at such companies as Salling Group, Tesco, Coop and Mars.

Zijderveld is a Dutch citizen who has sat on the supervisory board since 2021, as well as being a member of the audit, finance and risk committee and the technology committee. Zijderveld is also a nonexecutive director for Pandora and a member of the supervisory board of Symrise AG.

“We are pleased to propose Per for appointment to the supervisory board,” said Supervisory Board Chair Peter Agnefjäll, the former CEO of IKEA. “Per is a seasoned executive with international retail experience. We are also pleased to propose Jan for reappointment to the supervisory board, recognizing his valuable contributions.”

Additionally, former Sobeys President and CEO Bill McEwan, the board’s vice chair, will step down during the upcoming AGM after having served on Delhaize Group’s and Ahold Delhaize’s supervisory boards since 2011. 
 
“We would like to thank Bill for his significant and outstanding contributions during his tenure to the supervisory board and as vice chair,” said Agnefjäll. “Over the years, we have valued his considerable experience and his good judgement. His extensive knowledge and international retail expertise will be greatly missed. We wish him all the best.” 

Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups. The company’s family of local brands serves 63 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe, and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 402,000 associates in 7,716 grocery and specialty stores. The Ahold Delhaize USA division is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century. Loblaw Cos. operates more than 2,400 stores in Canada, with 190,000-plus full- and part-time employees. The Brampton, Ontario-based company is No. 10 on The PG 100. 

