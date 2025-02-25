Ahold Delhaize Nominates New Member to Supervisory Board

Retail conglomerate Ahold Delhaize has nominated grocery executive Per Bank to serve on the company’s supervisory board. The board will propose his appointment and the reappointment of Jan Zijderveld at Ahold Delhaize’s annual general meeting of shareholders, which is scheduled for April 9.



Bank is a Danish national who is currently president and CEO of Canadian grocer Loblaw Cos. Ltd. Before joining that company, he worked at such companies as Salling Group, Tesco, Coop and Mars.

Zijderveld is a Dutch citizen who has sat on the supervisory board since 2021, as well as being a member of the audit, finance and risk committee and the technology committee. Zijderveld is also a nonexecutive director for Pandora and a member of the supervisory board of Symrise AG.

“We are pleased to propose Per for appointment to the supervisory board,” said Supervisory Board Chair Peter Agnefjäll, the former CEO of IKEA. “Per is a seasoned executive with international retail experience. We are also pleased to propose Jan for reappointment to the supervisory board, recognizing his valuable contributions.”

