How Walmart, Amazon Are Harnessing the Power of Solar

Both Walmart and Amazon are undertaking solar energy projects across the U.S.

Solar and renewable energy projects are becoming an increasingly important avenues for retailers to make a positive impact in the communities they serve, and both Walmart and Amazon are making strides in the segment.

For its part, Walmart is working with Nexamp to develop 31 community solar projects across Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Illinois and Minnesota. The projects will generate more than 120 Megawatts of renewable energy for the grid, while also providing millions of dollars in consumer savings for local businesses and thousands of residential customers.

Through Nexamp’s community solar model, residents can subscribe to solar energy without needing rooftop installations, with overall savings expected to total more than $2 million per year. The projects are also expected to create more than 1,500 jobs in the communities in which they will be located.