How Walmart, Amazon Are Harnessing the Power of Solar
Amazon, meanwhile, was recently named the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy globally for the fifth year in a row by Bloomberg NEF. The company has supported more than 600 wind and solar projects to date, which would be capable of powering the equivalent of 8.3 million U.S. homes.
“Amazon isn’t just the top corporate purchaser of solar and wind, we’re also prioritizing projects in the locations where they can have the biggest impact on curbing emissions and improving the local environment,” said Amazon Chief Sustainability Officer Kara Hurst. “When it comes to addressing climate change, speed and location matter. From collaborating on new energy policies, to accelerating renewables in underserved regions, Amazon is working to help decarbonize grids around the world as quickly as possible.”
In Mississippi, where Amazon already backs many solar and wind projects, the company recently made an innovative agreement with Entergy Mississippi that will enable 650 megawatts of additional renewables locally over the next three years. Amazon is also investing in renewable energy projects in South Africa, India, Poland and Greece, among other countries.
Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100. PG also named Walmart and Amazon among its Retailers of the Century.