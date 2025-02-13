 Skip to main content

How Walmart, Amazon Are Harnessing the Power of Solar

Both retailers are actively involved in renewable energy projects stateside and abroad
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Amazon solar farm
Both Walmart and Amazon are undertaking solar energy projects across the U.S.

Solar and renewable energy projects are becoming an increasingly important avenues for retailers to make a positive impact in the communities they serve, and both Walmart and Amazon are making strides in the segment.

For its part, Walmart is working with Nexamp to develop 31 community solar projects across Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Illinois and Minnesota. The projects will generate more than 120 Megawatts of renewable energy for the grid, while also providing millions of dollars in consumer savings for local businesses and thousands of residential customers. 

Through Nexamp’s community solar model, residents can subscribe to solar energy without needing rooftop installations, with overall savings expected to total more than $2 million per year. The projects are also expected to create more than 1,500 jobs in the communities in which they will be located.

“Walmart’s energy strategy aims to enable affordable and reliable solutions that drive positive outcomes for our communities,” said Frank Palladino, VP of renewable energy strategy at Walmart. “Our collaboration with Nexamp is intended to help communities save money on energy bills, strengthen local grid infrastructure, and drive local job creation.”

Amazon, meanwhile, was recently named the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy globally for the fifth year in a row by Bloomberg NEF. The company has supported more than 600 wind and solar projects to date, which would be capable of powering the equivalent of 8.3 million U.S. homes.

“Amazon isn’t just the top corporate purchaser of solar and wind, we’re also prioritizing projects in the locations where they can have the biggest impact on curbing emissions and improving the local environment,” said Amazon Chief Sustainability Officer Kara Hurst. “When it comes to addressing climate change, speed and location matter. From collaborating on new energy policies, to accelerating renewables in underserved regions, Amazon is working to help decarbonize grids around the world as quickly as possible.”

In Mississippi, where Amazon already backs many solar and wind projects, the company recently made an innovative agreement with Entergy Mississippi that will enable 650 megawatts of additional renewables locally over the next three years. Amazon is also investing in renewable energy projects in South Africa, India, Poland and Greece, among other countries.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100. PG also named Walmart and Amazon among its Retailers of the Century.

